For those who are familiar with it, the word "Zatochi" sounds an awful lot like "Zatoichi." For fans of Japanese cinema, they would have instantly recognized the reference. "Zatoichi" is Japan's longest running film series. It tells the story of a blind man named Zatoichi, who poses as an itinerant gambler and masseur but is secretly an incredibly skilled swordsman.

Almost 30 movies and more than 100 episodes of television have been produced starring the character, and it has been a mainstay in Japanese cinema since 1962. Toho released the latest installment in the saga of Zatoichi in 2010, with a film called "Zatoichi: The Last".

The first 25 films in the series have been released by the Criterion Collection in a deluxe boxset, a must-have for any fans of Samurai cinema. The 20th film in the saga of Zatoichi is actually called "Zatoichi Meets Yojimbo" and stars Toshiro Mifune as Yojimbo, making it a sort-of-sequel to the Akira Kurosawa masterpiece "Yojimbo," which was highly influential on George Lucas and many other filmmakers working on "Star Wars."

The 2004 release, "The Blind Swordsman: Zatoichi" was praised by Roger Ebert before his passing as the sort of film he seeks out. "[It is] not a continuation of the series, but a transformation," he once wrote, showing a vitality to the series even after 50 years.

When you add up the evidence, tying the sightless Jedi exercise to a name like Zatochi can't possibly be a coincidence.