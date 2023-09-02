The Five Nights At Freddy's Trailer Proves That 2023 Is The Year Of Practical Horror Puppets
Blumhouse and Universal's "Five Nights at Freddy's" movie is looking more and more like it has the makings of being the reason for the Halloween season, and a big part of the allure is seeing the larger-than-life animatronics of Foxy, Bonnie, Chica, and Freddy Fazbear in live-action. The fearsome foursome of Freddy Fazbear's Pizzeria (home to child murder and possessed robot animals) represents the introduction to horror for a new generation, so it was important that no shortcuts were taken in bringing them all to life. Fortunately, the creative team behind "FNaF" went above and beyond by enlisting the services of the legendary Jim Henson's Creature Shop. With the help of some of the very best in the biz, all of the animatronics look character-correct ... and downright terrifying.
While the "FNaF" baddies could have very easily stayed as digital creations as they debuted in Scott Cawthon's video games, they'd have been no match for the gargantuan, practical puppets ready to wreak havoc in the film. Freddy and the gang are full-figured animatronic mascots, towering over the adults interacting with them and casting a Goliath shadow over any children brave enough to face them. 2023 has already been a great year for practical effects thanks to films like "Evil Dead Rise," but all signs point to the year coming to a close as an all-time great time to be a fan of practical horror puppets.
35 Years of Chucky
Kyra Gardner's documentary "Living with Chucky" had its festival run in 2022, but became available earlier this year through the streaming platform Screambox. In it, Gardner discusses how the Chucky doll was like another sibling growing up, because her father, Tony Gardner, has been working as an animatronic effects supervisor and puppeteer on the "Child's Play" franchise since 2004's "Seed of Chucky." The USA and Syfy series of "Chucky" is now heading into its third season, and everyone's favorite Good Guy is still as practical as ever.
Depending on the scene, it takes an average of six or seven puppeteers to operate Chucky, and digital effects are typically only used to erase the presence of puppeteers, rods, or cables from the scene. Sometimes children are used as body doubles for the doll as well, which only adds to Chucky's creepiness. Whether he's chasing someone down or sitting on a bed and delivering inspirational monologues, it's hard not to love the murderous little guy. He feels so real because he is real. After 35 years, he's the terrifying puppet that just won't quit.
The newer film installments, including "Curse of Chucky" and "Cult of Chucky" incorporated CGI for his facial movements, and although it was minimal, it was enough for people to heavily critique the films' overall look. By returning to a practical first approach, Chucky is back to being as popular as ever. Part of the charm of the horror is watching the way this puppet moves around and interacts with people in live-action, and with his decades-long pedigree, it's proof that computers simply can't compete with the real, tangible thing.
The future of horror is M3GAN
Despite the fact that the M3GAN doll is a canonical android, the creative team behind "M3GAN" took a practical approach to bring her to life. While there was some minimal VFX involved, it was a combination of animatronics, puppetry, and a child actor/dancer named Amie Donald that turned M3GAN into a viral sensation. The VFX was mostly used to smooth out some of the eye and mouth movements but a majority of the time we saw M3GAN on screen, we were either looking at a child in a costume or six or seven different puppets. The goal was to intentionally have her exist within the uncanny valley, where she never looked like a cartoon, but never too "real." Based on her massive box office performance and an already greenlit sequel, I'd say the decision was the right one.
"M3GAN" going the mostly practical route is especially refreshing in an era where some movies are made with so much CGI and VFX that they border on being classified as animated features. With a cinematic landscape dominated by superhero movies that sometimes have to put out press statements defending "weird" visual effects, a practical effect can feel invigorating. This isn't meant to be a dig at VFX artists (who are some of the most mistreated and under-appreciated workers in the industry), but an appreciation for an art form that misguided studio heads have been trying to replace with computers for decades.
As "M3GAN" so effectively proves, the key is a return to the approach of films like "T2: Judgment Day" and "Jurassic Park" — a healthy collaboration between practical and digital where they both get to shine.