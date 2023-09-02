The Five Nights At Freddy's Trailer Proves That 2023 Is The Year Of Practical Horror Puppets

Kyra Gardner's documentary "Living with Chucky" had its festival run in 2022, but became available earlier this year through the streaming platform Screambox. In it, Gardner discusses how the Chucky doll was like another sibling growing up, because her father, Tony Gardner, has been working as an animatronic effects supervisor and puppeteer on the "Child's Play" franchise since 2004's "Seed of Chucky." The USA and Syfy series of "Chucky" is now heading into its third season, and everyone's favorite Good Guy is still as practical as ever.

Depending on the scene, it takes an average of six or seven puppeteers to operate Chucky, and digital effects are typically only used to erase the presence of puppeteers, rods, or cables from the scene. Sometimes children are used as body doubles for the doll as well, which only adds to Chucky's creepiness. Whether he's chasing someone down or sitting on a bed and delivering inspirational monologues, it's hard not to love the murderous little guy. He feels so real because he is real. After 35 years, he's the terrifying puppet that just won't quit.

The newer film installments, including "Curse of Chucky" and "Cult of Chucky" incorporated CGI for his facial movements, and although it was minimal, it was enough for people to heavily critique the films' overall look. By returning to a practical first approach, Chucky is back to being as popular as ever. Part of the charm of the horror is watching the way this puppet moves around and interacts with people in live-action, and with his decades-long pedigree, it's proof that computers simply can't compete with the real, tangible thing.