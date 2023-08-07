Five Nights At Freddy's Landing Jim Henson's Creature Shop Is A Big Deal – Here's Why

There were always two sides to the Jim Henson Company during Henson's lifetime. On one of them, you have the puppets they created for "Sesame Street" and "Fraggle Rock," shows that are as wholesome and earnest as their googly-eyed stars. On the other one, you have the often frightening and twisted puppets that Henson and his crew invented for "The Dark Crystal" and "Labyrinth," as well as those for even creepier fantasy movies like director Nicolas Roeg's "The Witches." The Muppets, in case you were wondering, straddled the line between the two sides (not because they're remotely scary, of course, but because they're a little too disorderly to be lumped in with cinnamon rolls like Big Bird and the Fraggles).

More than 30 years after its founder's death, however, Henson's legendary Creature Shop is now working on the "Five Nights at Freddy's" movie. As anyone even remotely familiar with the premise for the original "FNAF" video games could tell you, Blumhouse's film adaptation is a far cry from even the darkest projects Henson's company developed under his watch. You thought the grotesque Skeksis merrily draining the life out of wide-eyed Podlings in "The Dark Crystal" was grim? Try a bunch of animatronic mascots in the manner of Chuck E. Cheese coming to life at night and happily murdering anyone who gets in their way (to say nothing of what they do with their victims' corpses).

To be clear, the Creature Shop working on "Five Nights at Freddy's" is a big deal and very exciting news, but how did we even get to this point? Well, it all started in the late '80s, back when Henson had to be talked into working on a little live-action film titled "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles."