Fraggle Rock: Back To The Rock Showrunners On Honoring Jim Henson's Legacy [Interview]

I've got to get this off my chest before we get into Fraggle talk, because if I'm to understand this correctly, you guys wrote for "American Dad," yes?

Alex Cuthbertson: We did.

Matt Fusfeld: Yeah.

Cuthbertson: Wrote for a while, yeah.

Okay. You guys wrote one of my single favorite episodes of television. "A Bully for Steve" is the most perfect half-hour of television, and I'm not even kidding. I literally wrote an entire piece about how I believe that that is one of the most perfect episodes of half-hour television of all time.

Fusfeld: Can you send that to us, please?

Cuthbertson: That's so nice. Stelio Kontos!

I could talk to you guys for an hour about that episode of television, but I had no idea until I started researching you guys. I just was like, "Oh my God, I've got to at least tell them how much this means to me."

Cuthbertson: That's so nice. I still remember working on that episode just because it was one of the ones where you can tell when the writer's room is into an episode and when they're having a lot of fun breaking the story, and that was a really fun one. Then, the artists had a great time drawing that episode.

Fusfeld: Also, because Seth McFarland was very busy with "Family Guy," so he didn't come down to "American Dad" that often. But for that one, he came down just to give a nugget of an idea, and it was something to the effect of his mom's bully, and that she had put a bat in her pants or something like that. So, it was always kind of a special one to him, too. Yeah. Thank you so much. We love that episode. "American Dad" was just a great, great time.

You guys, I was looking over the credits, you guys had some of the best episodes. "Cops and Roger" too.

Fusfeld: I don't think that was us.

I was just going off IMDB.

Cuthbertson: We were there. We worked on it, but I don't think ... we're not the credited writers for that, but we were definitely there for that and were a part of it.

Awesome. I don't want to spend the whole time on that.

Cuthbertson: We'll do that some other time.

Fusfeld: Yeah.

Yeah, totally. But anyway, you guys are getting into Henson's world here, in a pretty cool way. What was your relationship to Jim Henson's stuff growing up?

Cuthbertson: It's so funny, Matt and I both, I think, have the same Henson touchstone, which was "Muppets Take Manhattan." We were the perfect age for "Muppets Take Manhattan," which made me fall in love with the world of obviously the Muppets, but also New York City. I fell in love with New York because of that movie. They were always super important. I think that we both, coming up, we loved sketch comedy. We loved variety. Matt and I both had this real affinity for late-night and that kind of thing. I think the Muppets were this incredible creation that straddled all of those spaces. "Fraggle Rock," when we were kids, was sort of exclusive in the United States. It was exclusive for those that had HBO. We did not have HBO growing up. So, I came to "Fraggle Rock" much later.

Fusfeld: At first. We weren't some weird kids without, I mean, nobody had HBO until the '90s.

Cuthbertson: Right, right.

Fusfeld: The only people who had HBO in the early '80s were advanced.

Cuthbertson: Early adopters, for sure, which my family was not. But I started falling in love with "Fraggle Rock" in college. There's a station in Boston that just played amazing, curated reruns of obscure, awesome shows. "Fraggle Rock" was one of them. I fell in love with the world there. So, I think, Henson, at least, for me, has been this thing that's evolved from childhood up through adulthood. I think that's one of the coolest things about the Henson projects and the Henson universe, is that they really have so many different ways to get excited about what they do.