Fraggle Rock: Back To The Rock Trailer: Dance Your Cares Away With The Beloved Muppets
Get excited, because the band is getting back together! No, we're not talking about "The Beatles: Get Back," but the sweeping pop culture sensation known as "Fraggle Rock," who may arguably be more influential than that British boy band could ever have hoped to be. Okay, we're definitely just kidding about that last part, but the return of Jim Henson's other popular Muppets in "Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock" is nothing to sneeze at, either! Fans of a certain age are well-acquainted with the original musical series, which ran between the years of 1983 and 1987 and brought toe-tapping, family-friendly entertainment while including all sorts of poignant social commentary aimed at children — contrary to what some disingenuous political pundits may claim these days, that's hardly a new or shocking trend these days.
The first teaser for this rebooted series arrived back in November of 2021, bringing all those colorful characters to life in glorious HD. This latest trailer doubles down on the nostalgia (for parents) and amusing antics (for their kids), further flaunting the impressive production values and fun-loving vibes for a whole new generation of fans. Check out the footage below.
Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock Trailer
Yup, good luck trying to get those impossibly catchy songs out of your head for the rest of the day. And if you've got kids, you can probably expect to hear them endlessly after the show premieres later this month.
This rebooted "Fraggle Rock" series comes to the Apple TV+ streaming service after the highly successful experiment of bringing back a remastered version of the original series, as well as a five-episode series of new shorts that saw the return of classic characters such as Gobo, Red, Boober, Mokey, Wembley, and Uncle Traveling Matt. Guest stars in those shorts included familiar names like Alanis Morissette, Common, Jason Mraz, Neil Patrick Harris, Tiffany Haddish, and Ziggy Marley. Simply put, it's a good time to be a "Fraggle Rock" fan.
As you might expect, "Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock" isn't holding back, either. It is produced by the Jim Henson Company in association with New Regency and led by showrunners, writers, and executive producers Matt Fusfeld and Alex Cuthbertson ("New Girl," "American Dad," "Community").
"Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock" will debut on Apple TV+ on January 21, 2022.
Jim Henson's fun-loving, musical Fraggles are back! Join Gobo, Red, Wembley, Mokey, Boober and new Fraggle friends on hilarious, epic adventures about the magic that happens when we celebrate and care for our interconnected world.