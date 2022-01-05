Fraggle Rock: Back To The Rock Trailer: Dance Your Cares Away With The Beloved Muppets

Get excited, because the band is getting back together! No, we're not talking about "The Beatles: Get Back," but the sweeping pop culture sensation known as "Fraggle Rock," who may arguably be more influential than that British boy band could ever have hoped to be. Okay, we're definitely just kidding about that last part, but the return of Jim Henson's other popular Muppets in "Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock" is nothing to sneeze at, either! Fans of a certain age are well-acquainted with the original musical series, which ran between the years of 1983 and 1987 and brought toe-tapping, family-friendly entertainment while including all sorts of poignant social commentary aimed at children — contrary to what some disingenuous political pundits may claim these days, that's hardly a new or shocking trend these days.

The first teaser for this rebooted series arrived back in November of 2021, bringing all those colorful characters to life in glorious HD. This latest trailer doubles down on the nostalgia (for parents) and amusing antics (for their kids), further flaunting the impressive production values and fun-loving vibes for a whole new generation of fans. Check out the footage below.