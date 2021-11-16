Fraggle Rock: Back To The Rock Teaser: Apple TV+ Revives The Fraggles For A New Generation

Dance your cares away (clap clap), Fraggle fans, the lively and fantastical Fraggles are back thanks to Apple TV+. After the highly successful series of shorts on Apple TV+ called "Fraggle Rock: Rock On!" in April 2020, a reboot of "Fraggle Rock" was ordered by the streaming service. Now, we've got our first look at the teaser trailer for "Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock."

As Muppet master Jim Henson himself described them in the book "Jim Henson The Works: The Art, The Magic, The Imagination," the show is "a high-energy, raucous musical romp. It's a lot of silliness. It's wonderful." The Fraggles were an extension of the interconnected societies of Muppet creatures created by Jim Henson. The show was geared toward audiences of all ages, and while "The Muppet Show" gladly touched on social issues through satire, "Fraggle Rock" was far more explicit in its allegories of prejudice, personal identity, environmentalism, spirituality, and social conflict.

"Fraggle Rock" features the carefree Fraggles who enjoy a 30-minute work week, live on radishes and Doozer sticks, and seek wisdom from Marjory the Trash Heap, the all-knowing and seeing large and maternal sentient pile of compost, the constantly working and building Doozers, the simple farming Gorgs, and The Silly Creatures of Outer Space. The classic series launched in 1983 and ran for five seasons.