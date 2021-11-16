Fraggle Rock: Back To The Rock Teaser: Apple TV+ Revives The Fraggles For A New Generation
Dance your cares away (clap clap), Fraggle fans, the lively and fantastical Fraggles are back thanks to Apple TV+. After the highly successful series of shorts on Apple TV+ called "Fraggle Rock: Rock On!" in April 2020, a reboot of "Fraggle Rock" was ordered by the streaming service. Now, we've got our first look at the teaser trailer for "Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock."
As Muppet master Jim Henson himself described them in the book "Jim Henson The Works: The Art, The Magic, The Imagination," the show is "a high-energy, raucous musical romp. It's a lot of silliness. It's wonderful." The Fraggles were an extension of the interconnected societies of Muppet creatures created by Jim Henson. The show was geared toward audiences of all ages, and while "The Muppet Show" gladly touched on social issues through satire, "Fraggle Rock" was far more explicit in its allegories of prejudice, personal identity, environmentalism, spirituality, and social conflict.
"Fraggle Rock" features the carefree Fraggles who enjoy a 30-minute work week, live on radishes and Doozer sticks, and seek wisdom from Marjory the Trash Heap, the all-knowing and seeing large and maternal sentient pile of compost, the constantly working and building Doozers, the simple farming Gorgs, and The Silly Creatures of Outer Space. The classic series launched in 1983 and ran for five seasons.
Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock Teaser Trailer
Because I was born in 1990, I completely missed the first run of "Fraggle Rock." Before I was old enough to understand what copyright infringement was, I downloaded a bunch of "Punk Goes ..." covers off of Limewire and the Allister cover of the "Fraggle Rock" theme song came in the chaotic bundle. I had no idea what the hell a Fraggle was, but I danced along to the theme song like a maniac, much to the delight of my "Fraggle" fan mother. It's a wonderful show and if the teaser trailer means anything, Apple TV+ is going to deliver one hell of a reboot. According to an official statement from Apple regarding "Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock":
Jim Henson's fun-loving, musical Fraggles are back! Join Gobo, Red, Wembley, Mokey, Boober and new Fraggle friends on hilarious, epic adventures about the magic that happens when we celebrate and care for our interconnected world.
The new teaser trailer lovingly highlights our favorite free-wheeling Fraggles in a lush and vibrant HD world. "Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock" is executive produced by The Jim Henson Company's Lisa Henson and Halle Stanford, and longtime Henson collaborator John Tartaglia. Matt Fusfeld and Alex Cuthbertson, who serve as showrunners, also executive produce as well as New Regency's Yariv Milchan and Michael Schaefer. Co-executive producers are Dave Goelz and Karen Prell, and executive music producer is Harvey Mason Jr. The series is produced by Ritamarie Peruggi.
"Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock" premieres January 21, 2022 on Apple TV+.