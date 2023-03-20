Evil Dead Rise's Demonic Wall-Crawling Was A Real, Practical Stunt [Exclusive]

The "Evil Dead" legacy may be able to survive without the help of Ash Williams or a cabin in the woods, but it's difficult to imagine what the series would look like without the liberal use of icky special effects. Ever since the first entry, when director Sam Raimi was covering the entire cast and set in buckets of sticky fake blood, a heavy dependence on practical effects has defined the films, the advent of CGI be damned. According to "Evil Dead Rise" stars Alyssa Sutherland and Lily Sullivan, the upcoming film very much carries on that practical tradition, even during stunt-heavy sequences.

"Evil Dead" is synonymous with blood and gore that's so over-the-top that it can lean into comedic territory, which is especially true of "Evil Dead II" (genre enthusiasts cheekily describe the mixture as "splatstick"). The demonic Deadites that serve as the series' main antagonists are fond of violently tossing people into walls and furniture, which meant that actors like Bruce Campbell got pretty beat up during the course of the production. Being the possessed creatures they are, the Deadites can levitate, survive without limbs, and crawl on walls and ceilings — all abilities that lend themselves to practical stunts, stop-motion animation, and highly theatrical acting.