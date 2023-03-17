Evil Dead Rise Stars Were 'Pushed To The Absolute Edge' But Still Had A Bloody Good Time [Exclusive Interview]

I'm a big "Evil Dead" guy. I've listened to all the commentary tracks. One of the things Bruce Campbell's talked about a lot is, he loves the final product. He's talked about how it's mostly hell to shoot these movies. Are you able to actually have fun when you have that much blood all over you?

Sullivan: Absolutely, you can have fun. You're going to work.

Sutherland: That's the only option there. If we don't have fun, then it's miserable.

Sullivan: Yeah. Then it does become a torture chamber. There's moments where you're pushed to the absolute edge, but at the end of the day, you're coming to work, and it's an absolute feast, and a playground. You're living out the most alt realities that not many get to even entertain. It's ridiculous. I feel like Alyssa and I being such awesome teammates in this, nothing was too weird, almost egging each other on, which was just such a delight. But yeah, there's moments where you wish you could leave your body, but it kind of made it worth it.

Sutherland: And it's so cool. What we do is awesome. Watching all of the departments do their thing. We had an incredible stunt team, hair, makeup, prosthetics. My prosthetics guys were unbelievable. Production design, everything. When you're a part of that collaboration and you're seeing everyone on top of their field doing their thing, it's so cool to be a part of it.

One thing that struck me seeing it with an audience last night, and I know a premiere audience is a bit different, but it feels like a crowd movie. It feels like a movie to be seen with people. This was made for HBO Max and then Warner Bros. is like, "Let's go ahead and release it in theaters."

Sullivan: Test screenings.

Sutherland: I'm going to push back. Lee Cronin made it for cinemas. We just had an HBO Max streaming deal. Lee, the whole time, he was optimistic and hopeful.

No kidding?

Sutherland: Yeah!

That's awesome.

Sutherland: I think he wanted it the whole time.

Sullivan: He was seeing that monitor every and the dailies. It was all happening. But until you finish the final piece of the puzzle and hand-deliver it, and then you get an audience in there and the reaction is what you want — it's so amazing that it found its place.

Sutherland: Yeah, Lee did an incredible job. Really, credit to him.

He did this thing that a lot of people say they want to do, particularly in the era of franchise filmmaking, where it's like, "I want to make a movie that honors what came before, but it's good for new people, too." It's so easy to say that.

Sullivan: So easy to say that.

But then to do it, and he really did it. Which is so much easier said than done.

Sullivan: Totally!

How do you feel that it is going to theaters, then?

Sullivan: It's like a dream, feels like a dream as well. You're just like, "What?!"

Sutherland: Never in my wildest dreams. I've always wanted to be an actress. I've always wanted to be on the big screen and have people listen, be entertained, and to move people, touch people, make them think about something differently. It's just a total "pinch me" moment.

Sullivan: I feel the same way. Yeah. I think as well, horror being trailblazing right now with getting great money at the box office, just the camaraderie and the energy that you get from a horror film on a big screen as an actor ... it's not heavy, dialogue-driven, it's just so physical, and such an awesome time, and an endorphin release.

I think particularly after Covid, for people that were seeking out communal experiences, horror is about as good for that as it gets.