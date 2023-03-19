Evil Dead Rise Had To Cook Up Over 1700 Gallons Of Fake Blood [Exclusive]

After the Dark Knight, Skywalker, the Planet of the Apes, the Lycans, Hannibal, Taj, the Dark, the Guardians, the Silver Surfer, Cobra, the Machines, an Empire, Leslie Vernon, and Darkrai, it is time for "Evil Dead" to rise.

Lee Cronin's "Evil Dead Rise," which roars back to bloody life on April 21, 2023, is the fifth film in the series begun by Sam Raimi in 1981 with "The Evil Dead," a picture that described itself as the Ultimate Experience in Grueling Horror. The first two "Evil Dead" movies pushed the envelope in their sheer volume of on-screen blood, as characters would often be doused copiously with bodily humors. The third film, "Army of Darkness," featured a geyser of human blood, and the 2013 "Evil Dead" remake climaxed with a scene of someone getting chainsawed through the face while blood literally rains from the sky. All told, the "Evil Dead" movies contain as much blood as the state of Florida does right now.

"Rise" will, according to Cronin, be no different. In a recent interview with /Film's own Ryan Scott, Cronin recalled the exact volume of stage blood that he used on the set of his movie. And this, he said, was the genuine article. It wasn't homemade stage blood; it wasn't mere water colored red. It was the actual viscous, soupy mixture that one so often saw dripping out of Christopher Lee's mouth in the late 1950s. And that stuff isn't cheap. A gallon jug of water-based fake blood can run you back $135.00 US.