Living With Chucky Is The Story Of Chucky By Someone Who Grew Up With Chucky [Exclusive Interview]

There are few, if any, horror franchises like "Child's Play." For more than 30 years now, the evil, killer doll, possessed by the spirit of serial killer Charles Lee Ray, has been terrorizing audiences. Yes, we did get a remake in 2019, but the main franchise can still trace its continuity all the way back to that original slasher flick in 1988, and it now lasts right up through the "Chucky" TV show that is entering its second season.

The upcoming documentary "Living With Chucky," which recently held its world premiere at Fantastic Fest, aims to be a one-stop-shop of information for fans of the franchise, albeit one that offers up a unique perspective. The film is directed by Kyra Elise Gardner, daughter of visual effects maestro Tony Gardner, who has been with the slasher series from the very beginning.

I spoke with Gardner about making the film and what it was like entering into the family business, as it were. "Chucky has been a franchise that he's been a part of since I was the ripe old age of four," Gardner says. "So I had the privilege of growing up alongside Chucky the doll as basically a sibling that I refer to as a sibling. So I've always had a very personal connection to the franchise."