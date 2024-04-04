Star Wars Turns Its Eye To The Dark Side In The Tales Of The Empire Trailer

Lucasfilm has revealed the first teaser trailer for "Star Wars: Tales of the Empire." Though not exactly a season 2, per se, this serves as a follow-up to 2022's acclaimed "Tales of the Jedi." That show was a series of animated shorts that focused on two interwoven tales of Jedi at crucial times in their development, namely Ahsoka Tano and Count Dooku before he fell to the dark side. Similarly, this new series will be focusing on two different figures within the Empire: Morgan Elsbeth and former Jedi Barriss Offee. Check it out for yourself above.

This trailer offers a lot for hardcore "Star Wars" fans to dig into. We're going to be learning a lot more about Morgan Elsbeth, who fans of "Ahsoka" will be familiar with. We're also going to get more of Grand Admiral Thrawn in his younger years. Meanwhile, "Clone Wars" and prequel fans are going to dive deeper with Barriss Offee, as she falls in with the Empire, specifically the Inquisitors, a group "Star Wars Rebels" and "Obi-Wan Kenobi" fans will know quite well.

The official synopsis for the show reads as follows:

"Star Wars: Tales of the Empire" is a six-episode journey into the fearsome Galactic Empire through the eyes of two warriors on divergent paths, set during different eras. After losing everything, young Morgan Elsbeth navigates the expanding Imperial world toward a path of vengeance, while former Jedi Barriss Offee does what she must to survive a rapidly changing galaxy. The choices they make will define their destinies.

Lucasfilm also announced that the second installment of the "Tales" series will drop, rather appropriately, on May 4, with all six episodes available at once. Plan accordingly and May the 4th be with you.