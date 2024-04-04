Star Wars Turns Its Eye To The Dark Side In The Tales Of The Empire Trailer
Lucasfilm has revealed the first teaser trailer for "Star Wars: Tales of the Empire." Though not exactly a season 2, per se, this serves as a follow-up to 2022's acclaimed "Tales of the Jedi." That show was a series of animated shorts that focused on two interwoven tales of Jedi at crucial times in their development, namely Ahsoka Tano and Count Dooku before he fell to the dark side. Similarly, this new series will be focusing on two different figures within the Empire: Morgan Elsbeth and former Jedi Barriss Offee. Check it out for yourself above.
This trailer offers a lot for hardcore "Star Wars" fans to dig into. We're going to be learning a lot more about Morgan Elsbeth, who fans of "Ahsoka" will be familiar with. We're also going to get more of Grand Admiral Thrawn in his younger years. Meanwhile, "Clone Wars" and prequel fans are going to dive deeper with Barriss Offee, as she falls in with the Empire, specifically the Inquisitors, a group "Star Wars Rebels" and "Obi-Wan Kenobi" fans will know quite well.
The official synopsis for the show reads as follows:
"Star Wars: Tales of the Empire" is a six-episode journey into the fearsome Galactic Empire through the eyes of two warriors on divergent paths, set during different eras. After losing everything, young Morgan Elsbeth navigates the expanding Imperial world toward a path of vengeance, while former Jedi Barriss Offee does what she must to survive a rapidly changing galaxy. The choices they make will define their destinies.
Lucasfilm also announced that the second installment of the "Tales" series will drop, rather appropriately, on May 4, with all six episodes available at once. Plan accordingly and May the 4th be with you.
Star Wars animation continues to deliver the goods
The animation itself looks impressive, just as it did in "Tales of the Jedi." Broadly speaking, this continues the trend of "Star Wars" animation serving as a welcome anchor for the franchise. Dating back to "The Clone Wars," animation has become a real haven for storytelling in this universe, headed up by Lucasfilm Chief Creative Officer Dave Filoni. Aside from this, "The Bad Batch" season 3 has also been offering fans something to enjoy while we wait for the next live-action projects to come around, with shows like "The Acolyte" also on the horizon.
The voice cast includes Diana Lee Inosanto (Morgan Elsbeth), Meredith Salenger (Barriss Offee), Rya Kihlstedt (Lyn aka Fourth Sister), Wing T. Chao (Wing), Lars Mikkelsen (Thrawn), Jason Isaacs (Grand Inquisitor), and Matthew Wood (General Grievous).
Dave Filoni created the series and is the supervising director. He's also on board as an executive producer along with Athena Yvette Portillo, and Carrie Beck. Josh Rimes serves as co-executive producer, with Alex Spotswood as the senior producer.
"Star Wars: Tales of the Empire" premieres on Disney+ on May 4, 2024.