One Marvel Hero Won't Return For Avengers: Doomsday (But They'll Be Back In Secret Wars)
We haven't seen the last of Benedict Cumberbatch as Doctor Strange in the Marvel Cinematic Universe; just don't expect to see him in "Avengers: Doomsday." This isn't a rumor or hearsay, mind you, as the Oscar-nominated actor behind the Master of the Mystic Arts has personally confirmed that he will be sitting out the big team-up film next year. However, he is going to be back for "Avengers: Secret Wars," which opens up a great many questions about what's in store.
In a recent interview with Variety, the actor was discussing his upcoming film "The Thing With Feathers." Naturally, the subject of his future as Doctor Strange came up. Cumberbatch then confirmed that his character won't appear in "Doomsday," which will be directed by the Russo Brothers (who previously helmed "Avengers: Infinity War" and "Endgame," among other MCU films). Cumberbatch even acknowledged that he might have slipped up, saying, "Is that a spoiler? F*** it!"
As for why Stephen Strange won't be around for this particular adventure? A lot of it had to do with story changes brought on by the departure of Jonathan Majors as Kang from the MCU after the actor was found guilty of harassment and assault. He was originally going to be the big bad that helped to bring the Multiverse Saga to a close, but Marvel had to pivot. Cumberbatch explained that it had to do with "the character not aligning with this part of the story."
That said, fear not sorcery fans; Doctor Strange is "in a lot" of "Avengers: Secret Wars," per Cumberbatch, with the actor adding that his character is "quite central to where things might go."
Doctor Strange still has a lot left to do in the MCU
Despite the absence of Doctor Strange, "Doomsday" is shaping up to be a major event. Not only is Robert Downey Jr., known for playing Iron Man for more than a decade, returning to portray the villain Doctor Doom, but Chris Evans is also returning to the MCU for the upcoming "Avengers" film. It has yet to be confirmed if he'll be playing Captain America again or someone else. Likewise, Hayley Atwell, known for playing Peggy Carter, is similarly due to come back. It's going to be a star-studded affair, with "Secret Wars" figuring to be an even bigger event.
For fans of Doctor Strange specifically, he is still going to have plenty to do in the MCU's future. Not only is he going to help send off the Multiverse Saga in "Secret Wars," but the actor also strongly hinted that "Doctor Strange 3" is in development while discussing Marvel's willingness to collaborate with him.
"They are very open to discussing where we go next. Who do you want to write and direct the next one? What part of the comic lore do you want to explore so that Strange can keep evolving? He's a very rich character to play. He's a complex, contradictory, troubled human who's got these extraordinary abilities, so there's potent stuff to mess about with."
For what it's worth, the ending of 2022's "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness" teed up the ball for plenty more with the character in the future. Whether or not Sam Raimi will return to the director's chair, or if another filmmaker will get to put their stamp on the property, remains unclear. What is clear is that Cumberbatch has no plans of walking away anytime soon.
"Avengers: Doomsday" hits theaters on May 1, 2026, followed by "Avengers: Secret Wars" on May 7, 2027.