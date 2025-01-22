One Marvel Hero Won't Return For Avengers: Doomsday (But They'll Be Back In Secret Wars)

We haven't seen the last of Benedict Cumberbatch as Doctor Strange in the Marvel Cinematic Universe; just don't expect to see him in "Avengers: Doomsday." This isn't a rumor or hearsay, mind you, as the Oscar-nominated actor behind the Master of the Mystic Arts has personally confirmed that he will be sitting out the big team-up film next year. However, he is going to be back for "Avengers: Secret Wars," which opens up a great many questions about what's in store.

In a recent interview with Variety, the actor was discussing his upcoming film "The Thing With Feathers." Naturally, the subject of his future as Doctor Strange came up. Cumberbatch then confirmed that his character won't appear in "Doomsday," which will be directed by the Russo Brothers (who previously helmed "Avengers: Infinity War" and "Endgame," among other MCU films). Cumberbatch even acknowledged that he might have slipped up, saying, "Is that a spoiler? F*** it!"

As for why Stephen Strange won't be around for this particular adventure? A lot of it had to do with story changes brought on by the departure of Jonathan Majors as Kang from the MCU after the actor was found guilty of harassment and assault. He was originally going to be the big bad that helped to bring the Multiverse Saga to a close, but Marvel had to pivot. Cumberbatch explained that it had to do with "the character not aligning with this part of the story."

That said, fear not sorcery fans; Doctor Strange is "in a lot" of "Avengers: Secret Wars," per Cumberbatch, with the actor adding that his character is "quite central to where things might go."