Thunderbolts* Review: Marvel Finally Matures Its Cinematic Universe With An Emotional Gut Punch

Stop me if you've heard this before — a motley crew of rejects are forced to team up and save the day, despite everyone who encounters them thinking they're doomed to fail. In the war classic "The Dirty Dozen," it's a pack of prisoners tasked with a suicide mission to kill Nazis in World War II. In the "Guardians of the Galaxy" trilogy, it's a bunch of ragtag would-be heroes with quirky personalities and quippy vocabularies saving the universe. In "The Suicide Squad," it's "The Dirty Dozen" but with supervillains directed by the guy who made the "Guardians of the Galaxy" films. But with "Thunderbolts*," it's a lineup of rejected mercenaries and social pariahs with superpowers who have to save themselves before they could ever hope to be useful to anyone else.

It's also one of the best films in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, namely because it doesn't feel like something from the current era of MCU cinema.

The Thunderbolts*, named for the perfect losing season pee-wee soccer team (sponsored by Stan's Tires) that Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh) played on as a child, include the aforementioned adoptive sister of Black Widow, Winter Soldier turned Congressman Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Stan), the dishonorably discharged John Walker (Wyatt Russell), Ava Starr/Ghost (Hannah John-Kamen) who finally has her molecular disequilibrium under control, Taskmaster (Olga Kurylenko), and the aging Russian super soldier Alexei Shostakov/Red Guardian (David Harbour), who has fully leaned into his embarrassing dad era.

And then there's Bob (Lewis Pullman), a seemingly regular ol' guy with some serious mental health issues who crosses paths with the crew after Julia Louis-Dreyfus' Valentina Allegra de Fontaine thrusts them all into a deadly trap. United we stand, divided we fall, or whatever, but the titular "Thunderbolts*" work together not out of obligation or order — but because that's the only way any of us can hope to survive the hellscape that is existence. The result is a genuinely human tale of supercharged antiheroes, and an exploration of how exposure to non-stop violence can cause permanent psychic damage.