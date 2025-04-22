Thunderbolts* Early Reactions Claim The Film Is A 'Home Run For Marvel Studios'

The Marvel Cinematic Universe, a once-mighty franchise that could seemingly do no wrong, has been on the proverbial ropes for a little while now. Sure, it's continued to find success — look no further than the billion-dollar juggernaut of last summer's "Deadpool and Wolverine" — yet in showbiz, you're only as good as your last hit, and this past winter's "Captain America: Brave New World" didn't exactly light either the box office or Rotten Tomatoes on fire. Fortunately for Marvel Studios, they have a couple more films to offer up for audiences' favor this year, and next on the assembly line is "Thunderbolts*." While "Brave New World" felt like a reheated "Captain America" adventure awkwardly grafted to a "Hulk" movie, and this summer's "Fantastic Four: First Steps" is a long-awaited return to some of Marvel's most unfairly maligned legacy characters, "Thunderbolts*" has felt like this year's biggest wild card of a Marvel movie. Its marketing campaign has made the film feel most closely akin to the studios' "Guardians of the Galaxy" blended with the DC "Suicide Squad" films, a movie about a down-to-earth rag-tag group of antihero misfits who must learn to come together to battle some still not-quite-clear threat.

Advertisement

"Thunderbolts*" has just premiered in Europe, and a mix of both critics and fans have started taking to social media to post their reactions. So far, these reactions out of the premiere appear to be largely favorable. Although positive early reactions to a film is kind of par for the course these days — there are the usual folks who're merely chuffed to be allowed to see something early, and there's no doubt that it's easier to have a positive initial reaction when there's not a ton of Discourse one has to compare it to — the things these people are saying about "Thunderbolts*" seems encouraging. Podcaster and critic Neil Vagg calls the film "a home run for Marvel Studios," explaining that "it revels in being part of the MCU but carries none of the weight of its continuity." If indeed Marvel has made a film which feels as friendly to casual viewers as it does to MCU die-hards, then perhaps they have another genuine hit on their hands.

Advertisement