Captain America: Brave New World Has Cleared A Very Low Bar At The Box Office

After three weekends in theaters, the ultimate fate of "Captain America: Brave New World" is truly coming into focus. On the plus side for Marvel Studios, director Julius Onah's latest entry in the "Captain America" franchise has topped the box office for three weekends straight. That's a feat that relatively few movies can claim. It's also, by this point, avoided becoming the lowest-grossing installment in the history of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Unfortunately, it's still probably going to end up ranking pretty low among the franchise's movies so far as their box office performances go.

"Brave New World," which represents Anthony Mackie's first solo film as our new Captain America, topped the charts this past weekend with an estimated $15 million domestically. Overall, though, the 2025 Oscars largely overshadowed the box office. Plus, with Focus Features' thriller "Last Breath" ($7.8 million) being the only movie entering the marketplace, Marvel's latest was essentially unchallenged. But as much as that helps the optics for Disney and the House of Ideas, the numbers for this one are increasingly looking unkind.

The film has, to date, pulled in $341.8 million worldwide. That puts it above 2008's "The Incredible Hulk" ($265.5 million) and 2023's "The Marvels" ($199.7 million), which remains the lowest-grossing MCU movie ever. At this rate, "Brave New World" is likely to finish in the $400 million range, which would put it in the neighborhood of "Eternals" ($401.7 million) or perhaps "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings" ($432.2 million). Notably, though, both of those movies were hampered far more by the pandemic. This movie, on the other hand, has no such excuse. It has also been unchallenged for several weeks, which paints a far more grim picture.