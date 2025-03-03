Movies

2025 Academy Award Winners: A Complete List

Mikey Madison as Anora with Mark Eydelshteyn as Ivan in Las Vegas in Anora A24
By Hannah Shaw-Williams

Tonight, an elite crowd will put on their best dresses and solemnly gather in a sacred ceremony, where their votes have been counted and the results will be revealed to the world. No, put down that vape, it's not "Conclave." It's the 97th Academy Awards, aka the 2025 Oscars!

Tonight marks the first time that TV personality Conan O'Brien and his very tall hair have hosted the Oscars ceremony, and he's overseeing some fierce competition. "Emilia Pérez" leads the pack with 13 nominations this year, but it faces other major contenders like "The Brutalist," "Anora," "Wicked," "A Complete Unknown," and — of course — "Conclave." You can see the full list of nominees here.

If you want to tune in to the 2025 Oscars, the ceremony is airing on ABC and streaming live on Hulu in the United States. If you just want the cliff notes, though, we'll be updating this post with the winners throughout the night.

WINNERS APPEAR IN BOLD WITH THE MOST RECENT AT THE TOP!

Best Film Editing

Anora and Ivan getting married A24

Anora – WINNER
The Brutalist
Conclave
Emilia Pérez
Wicked

Best Makeup & Hairstyling

Demi Moore wiping makeup in The Substance Mubi

A Different Man
Emilia Pérez
Nosferatu
The Substance – WINNER
Wicked

Best Adapted Screenplay

A potential pope gives a speech in Conclave Focus Features

A Complete Unknown
Conclave – WINNER
Emilia Pérez
Nickel Boys
Sing Sing

Best Original Screenplay

Mikey Madison in a car in Anora A24

Anora – WINNER
The Brutalist
A Real Pain
September 5
The Substance

Best Costume Design

Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo look in the mirror in Wicked Universal

A Complete Unknown
Conclave
Gladiator II
Nosferatu
Wicked – WINNER

Best Animated Short

Woman in In the Shadow of the Cypress Voce Spettacolo

"Beautiful Men"
"In the Shadow of the Cypress" – WINNER
"Magic Candies"
"Wander to Wonder"
"Yucki"

Best Animated Feature

Cat and dog in Flow Dream Well Studio

Flow – WINNER
Inside Out 2
Memoir of a Snail
Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl
The Wild Robot

Best Supporting Actor

Kieran Culkin in A Real Pain Searchlight

Yura Borisov, "Anora"
Kieran Culkin, "A Real Pain" – WINNER
Edward Norton, "A Complete Unknown"
Guy Pearce, "The Brutalist"
Jeremy Strong, "The Apprentice"

