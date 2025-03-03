2025 Academy Award Winners: A Complete List
Tonight, an elite crowd will put on their best dresses and solemnly gather in a sacred ceremony, where their votes have been counted and the results will be revealed to the world. No, put down that vape, it's not "Conclave." It's the 97th Academy Awards, aka the 2025 Oscars!
Tonight marks the first time that TV personality Conan O'Brien and his very tall hair have hosted the Oscars ceremony, and he's overseeing some fierce competition. "Emilia Pérez" leads the pack with 13 nominations this year, but it faces other major contenders like "The Brutalist," "Anora," "Wicked," "A Complete Unknown," and — of course — "Conclave." You can see the full list of nominees here.
If you want to tune in to the 2025 Oscars, the ceremony is airing on ABC and streaming live on Hulu in the United States. If you just want the cliff notes, though, we'll be updating this post with the winners throughout the night.
WINNERS APPEAR IN BOLD WITH THE MOST RECENT AT THE TOP!
Best Film Editing
Anora – WINNER
The Brutalist
Conclave
Emilia Pérez
Wicked
Best Makeup & Hairstyling
A Different Man
Emilia Pérez
Nosferatu
The Substance – WINNER
Wicked
Best Adapted Screenplay
A Complete Unknown
Conclave – WINNER
Emilia Pérez
Nickel Boys
Sing Sing
Best Original Screenplay
Anora – WINNER
The Brutalist
A Real Pain
September 5
The Substance
Best Costume Design
A Complete Unknown
Conclave
Gladiator II
Nosferatu
Wicked – WINNER
Best Animated Short
"Beautiful Men"
"In the Shadow of the Cypress" – WINNER
"Magic Candies"
"Wander to Wonder"
"Yucki"
Best Animated Feature
Flow – WINNER
Inside Out 2
Memoir of a Snail
Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl
The Wild Robot
Best Supporting Actor
Yura Borisov, "Anora"
Kieran Culkin, "A Real Pain" – WINNER
Edward Norton, "A Complete Unknown"
Guy Pearce, "The Brutalist"
Jeremy Strong, "The Apprentice"