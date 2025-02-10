Marvel May Have Revealed Why The Thunderbolts* Title Has An Asterisk

The folks at Marvel are in a teasing mood at the moment. For example, the latest "Thunderbolts*" trailer potentially spoiled a major detail from "Captain America: Brave New World" — one that suggests that the Avengers are gone for good. The film's Super Bowl teaser also confirms that Earth's Mightiest Heroes are nowhere to be seen, and it's up to Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh), Red Guardian (David Harbour), and the rest of the Thunderbolts gang to step up to the plate. That said, it seems that there's more to this movie than meets the eye.

One of the biggest questions heading into "Thunderbolts*" pertains to the asterisk in the film's title. Some fans believe that the title is intentionally omitting some information, and the team's identity could be subject to change. What's more, Marvel Studios' X (formerly known as Twitter) account has shared an international poster featuring another asterisk next to the tagline "*THE AVENGERS ARE NOT AVAILABLE," which raises more questions.

While this could just be a throwaway joke to highlight the Thunderbolts' underdog status in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, it could also indicate that more Avengers are entering the cinematic universe. Let's dig into it.