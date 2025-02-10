Marvel Fans Are Convinced A Major Character Will Die After The Thunderbolts Trailer
The first "Thunderbolts*" trailer gave us a look at a villainous Sentry and provided a look at a world without the Avengers, and let's just say it isn't an optimistic place. With Earth's Mightiest Heroes out of the picture for the time being, the fate of the world lies in the hands of a group of underdog heroes who don't command the same type of respect, but everyone loves an underdog story, right? Unfortunately, some characters might not make it out of the movie alive, as some fans are convinced that one character is destined to die.
Following the Super Bowl trailer, Marvel fans took to Reddit and predicted that Taskmaster (Olga Kurylenko) will be killed off early in the film. "Taskmaster definitely dies in the first 15m," one fan wrote. "Almost no Taskmaster scenes, I hope this doesn't mean the end of the characters' appearance in the MCU," another Redditor commented.
This speculation is presumably due to the fact that the mercenary isn't well represented in the teaser, with most of the action centering around Yelena (Florence Pugh), Red Guardian (David Harbour),Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Stan), and other members of the Marvel Cinematic Universe's newest super team. Of course, this is all just speculation, and when it's all said and done, Taskmaster might have an important role to play in "Thunderbolts*" before she bites the dust — if she even does.
Taskmaster might have an emotional role in Thunderbolts*
Taskmaster is a former villain who underwent a redemption arc in "Black Widow," and "Thunderbolts*" is the perfect opportunity to completely solidify her as a hero. What's more, the upcoming movie will reportedly feature a storyline in which the character is more humanized, which will probably make her death even more tragic should it come to pass.
According to the reputable Hollywood insider Daniel Richtman, "Thunderbolts*" will see Taskmaster and Ghost (Hannah John-Kamen) develop a strong bond due to their respective traumatic histories. If the speculation is true, Taskmaster might have a meatier role in the film than the trailer lets on, even if her story ultimately ends in tragedy as fans are predicting. "The lack of Taskmaster in most of this, especially all the group shots obviously taking place late in the film, really seems to back up the idea that she's going to be killed off to establish Void's threat or some such," one Redditor wrote.
As it stands, Taskmaster's journey in "Thunderbolts*" is a mystery that's yet to be solved. Plus, when one considers that Olga Kurylenko had to keep her Marvel casting a secret from her very own mother, it's highly unlikely that she'll engage in the speculation before the movie hits theaters on May 2, 2025.