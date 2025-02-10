Marvel Fans Are Convinced A Major Character Will Die After The Thunderbolts Trailer

The first "Thunderbolts*" trailer gave us a look at a villainous Sentry and provided a look at a world without the Avengers, and let's just say it isn't an optimistic place. With Earth's Mightiest Heroes out of the picture for the time being, the fate of the world lies in the hands of a group of underdog heroes who don't command the same type of respect, but everyone loves an underdog story, right? Unfortunately, some characters might not make it out of the movie alive, as some fans are convinced that one character is destined to die.

Following the Super Bowl trailer, Marvel fans took to Reddit and predicted that Taskmaster (Olga Kurylenko) will be killed off early in the film. "Taskmaster definitely dies in the first 15m," one fan wrote. "Almost no Taskmaster scenes, I hope this doesn't mean the end of the characters' appearance in the MCU," another Redditor commented.

This speculation is presumably due to the fact that the mercenary isn't well represented in the teaser, with most of the action centering around Yelena (Florence Pugh), Red Guardian (David Harbour),Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Stan), and other members of the Marvel Cinematic Universe's newest super team. Of course, this is all just speculation, and when it's all said and done, Taskmaster might have an important role to play in "Thunderbolts*" before she bites the dust — if she even does.