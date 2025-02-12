Captain America: Brave New World Review: Sam Wilson's First Solo Movie Is A Safe, Forgettable Rehash

Hulk is now red. Cap's new outfit is blue. Is the Marvel Cinematic Universe back? I think I'll leave that up to you. If you're still reading this review after that horrific Valentine's Day-flavored lede, your friendly neighborhood critic — nay, your country — thanks you. It's only slightly better treatment than what Anthony Mackie's title character receives in his official passing of the torch in "Captain America: Brave New World," a movie that never seems to appreciate the magnitude of the occasion. Maybe there's good reason for that. After all, MCU acolytes know that this was already beaten to the punch by its small-screen predecessor "Falcon and the Winter Soldier," which explored what it truly means for an imperfect man (and a Black man, at that) to step into the goody two shoes of Chris Evans' Steve Rogers. Adding insult to injury, the state of the overall franchise has worsened considerably in the years since our new Cap last soared through the skies in his star-spangled suit. If these elements combine to sabotage what could've and should've been a coming-out party for the ages, well, it's only business as usual for Sam Wilson. After all, he's always been the hero burdened with the most to lose and the least amount of wiggle room.

Now, as for that question I posed above: Is the MCU back? I actually wasn't kidding with that snarky punchline, since it greatly depends on what you anticipated from "Brave New World" coming in. Consider the string of critical and financial disappointments suffered by the Marvel brand recently (interrupted only by the unstoppable force of James Gunn's "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3" finale and the immovable object known as "Deadpool & Wolverine"), those reports of extensive reshoots on this particular production, and that sinking realization of good ol' fashioned superhero fatigue setting in. With all that in mind, did anyone but the most ardent fans genuinely expect the second coming of "The Winter Soldier," or even a return to the solid-but-unspectacular shores that defined so much of Phase Four?

Fortunately, director Julius Onah and the small village of credited screenwriters were only ever tasked with bringing "Brave New World" across the finish line, rather than revitalizing the whole shebang; unfortunately for them, even this curiously small-scale affair is as safe, inoffensive, and stale as can be. The sequel practically bursts at the seams from all the franchise-management responsibilities resting on its shoulders. Though the action sequences are frequently thrilling and even pack a heavy-hitting punch or two, no amount of Cap showing off his newfangled tricks with the suit and shield can overcome the feeling of narrative gears grinding through the motions. And after opening on an evocative shot, somewhat raising my flagging expectations for a politically relevant adventure with moments of actual visual panache, the film continues to overflow with powerful imagery and iconography to spare ... yet has almost no earthly idea what to say with any of it.

In other words? Here's another run-of-the-mill MCU joint. Competently made, but lacking any emotional soul. Entertaining enough to hold our collective attention until the fantastic entrée everyone's waiting for, but otherwise completely forgettable. And, in place of a real identity, "Brave New World" settles for a rehash of the prior two "Captain America" movies that came before. What you see is exactly what you get, I'm afraid.