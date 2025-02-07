Marvel Made Major Changes To Captain America 4's Most Controversial Character

As news about the "Captain America: Brave New World" production was first coming out back in 2022, some fans were concerned about the addition of the character Ruth Bat-Seraph, also known as Sabra (played by Shira Haas). In the comics, Sabra is an Israeli superhero working on behalf of Israel's national intelligence agency, Mossad. The character's comics have often been accused of perpetuating stereotypes about Arabs and glorifying the Israeli government's actions throughout the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. Sabra's addition to the franchise seemed at best an awkward fit, giving Disney's general tendency towards avoiding serious, heated conflicts.

In a recent interview with The National, "Captain America" producer Nate Moore has clarified what this new live-action version of Sabra will be: "She's Israeli, but she's not Mossad. Now she works in the U.S. government." He elaborated further: