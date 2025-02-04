Fantastic Four: First Steps Trailer Reveals Marvel's First Family In Their First MCU Adventure

Over 15 years after the Marvel Cinematic Universe first began, Kevin Feige is finally getting set to unveil Marvel's newest take on its first family. Long considered a bedrock of the franchise since their earliest appearance in the comics, the fan-favorite members of the Fantastic Four haven't been able to coexist alongside the rest of the MCU. That's officially changing with the studio's long-awaited blockbuster, formally (and fittingly) titled "The Fantastic Four: First Steps." We've only received brief glimpses of what the film will have to offer to this point, from the star-laden cast (which includes Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Joseph Quinn, and Ebon Moss-Bachrach as our main quartet) to the scene-stealing robot H.E.R.B.I.E to the reveal that the plot will be set in the 1960s and possibly involve some alternate universe hijinks.

It's the dawn of a new day, however, as Marvel has now unleashed a brand-new, full-length trailer for what might very well be the most highly-anticipated superhero movie since the double-whammy of "Avengers: Infinity War" and "Avengers: Endgame."

Hyperbolic? Maybe, but it feels appropriate for an event film that will almost assuredly shake up the franchise for good. "The Fantastic Four: First Steps" is directed by "WandaVision" veteran Matt Shakman and promises an origin story that will put quite an emphasis on the villains. Although there has been no official word on whether Robert Downey, Jr.'s Doctor Doom will be joining the action, the film's heavy-hitting cast of baddies includes Julia Garner as the Silver Surfer and Ralph Ineson as none other than the planet-eating space entity Galactus. But there's no need to simply take my word for it anymore. You can check out the fresh footage in the embed above.