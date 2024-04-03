Marvel's Fantastic Four Movie Has Found Its (Female) Silver Surfer
The Silver Surfer is finally coming to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The character is set to appear in "The Fantastic Four," which is set to hit theaters next summer and will be directed by Matt Shakman ("WandaVision"). Now, we have confirmation that Julia Garner ("Ozark") will bring the beloved character to life. So yes, this will be a female take on the cosmic comic book favorite.
According to Deadline, Garner will play Silver Surfer in the film, which is expected to begin production in the coming weeks. In an interesting twist, the actress is said to be playing a version of the Marvel Comics character Shalla-Bal, who is heavily tied to Norrin Rad, the alter-ego of the man who is most associated with Silver Surfer in the pages of the comics. As for how Shakman and the filmmakers will go about changing things up remains to be seen, as plot details for the film are being kept under wraps for the time being. However, the movie is believed to take place in the '60s elsewhere in the Marvel multiverse.
As for Garner, her star power has been rapidly rising in Hollywood in recent years. She is best known for her role on Netflix's crime drama "Ozark," a role that won her three Emmy awards. Garner also starred in the hit limited series "Inventing Anna," which netted her yet another Emmy nomination. She is currently filming Blumhouse's new "Wolf Man" movie, which is being directed by Leigh Whannell and also stars Christopher Abbott. But the Marvel role will be her most high-profile to date.
A new take on Silver Surfer in the MCU
The rest of the core cast includes Pedro Pascal ("The Mandalorian") as Reed Richards/Mister Fantastic, Vanessa Kirby ("Mission: Impossible – Fallout") as Sue Storm/The Invisible Woman, Ebon Moss-Bachrach ("The Bear") as Ben Grimm/The Thing, and Joseph Quinn ("Stranger Things") as Johnny Storm/The Human Torch. The movie has been in the works for years now, with Jon Watts, who helmed Marvel's recent "Spider-Man" trilogy, originally attached to direct. He eventually moved on, paving the way for Shakman to take over.
Silver Surfer was created by comic book legend Jack Kirby, making his first appearance in "The Fantastic Four" #48 back in 1966. The character has since become a staple of Marvel's cosmic universe and is closely tied to Galactus, one of the most notorious villains in the publisher's rich history. The character previously appeared in the much-maligned "Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer" in 2007. Fox had also been developing a "Silver Surfer" solo movie around 2018, before the studio was sold to Disney.
"The Fantastic Four" is set to hit theaters on July 25, 2025.