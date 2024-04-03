Marvel's Fantastic Four Movie Has Found Its (Female) Silver Surfer

The Silver Surfer is finally coming to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The character is set to appear in "The Fantastic Four," which is set to hit theaters next summer and will be directed by Matt Shakman ("WandaVision"). Now, we have confirmation that Julia Garner ("Ozark") will bring the beloved character to life. So yes, this will be a female take on the cosmic comic book favorite.

According to Deadline, Garner will play Silver Surfer in the film, which is expected to begin production in the coming weeks. In an interesting twist, the actress is said to be playing a version of the Marvel Comics character Shalla-Bal, who is heavily tied to Norrin Rad, the alter-ego of the man who is most associated with Silver Surfer in the pages of the comics. As for how Shakman and the filmmakers will go about changing things up remains to be seen, as plot details for the film are being kept under wraps for the time being. However, the movie is believed to take place in the '60s elsewhere in the Marvel multiverse.

As for Garner, her star power has been rapidly rising in Hollywood in recent years. She is best known for her role on Netflix's crime drama "Ozark," a role that won her three Emmy awards. Garner also starred in the hit limited series "Inventing Anna," which netted her yet another Emmy nomination. She is currently filming Blumhouse's new "Wolf Man" movie, which is being directed by Leigh Whannell and also stars Christopher Abbott. But the Marvel role will be her most high-profile to date.