Marvel Just Revealed The Live-Action Herbie For The MCU Fantastic Four Movie - And He's Perfect

"So, you're familiar with two sins. How about a third?" Okay, that particular "Community" quote is a bit of an ominous way to start an article, but it also felt less hacky than writing "Third time's the charm?" Indeed, Marvel is now in the process of bringing its first family back to the big screen with "The Fantastic Four: First Steps," which marks the Four's third live-action iteration after Fox and director Tim Story's two "Fantastic Four" films and the studio's Josh Trank-helmed disaster "FANT4STIC" aka "Fantastic Four" 2015. (Fine, fine, technically it's the fourth when you include Oley Sassone's unreleased "The Fantastic Four".) The bar being as low as it is after the previous entries in the franchise, that puts just a tad less pressure on "First Steps" director Matt Shakman as the "WandaVision" veteran prepares to introduce Mister Fantastic and the rest of the gang to the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Still, the film's eyebrow-raising subtitle aside, what does "First Steps" have to offer that previous "Fantastic Four" films did not? I'm glad that I just implied you asked! In addition to its groovy 1960s setting, the movie features everyone's favorite adopted daddy Pedro Pascal as Reed Richards/Mister Fantastic opposite Vanessa Kirby (who's, you know, Vanessa friggin' Kirby) as Sue Storm/Invisible Woman, "Stranger Things" and "A Quiet Place: Day One" sensation Joseph Quinn as Johnny Storm/Human Torch, and Cousin Richie himself aka Ebon Moss-Bacharach as Ben Grimm/The Thing. However, in addition to a killer cast rounded out by Julia Garner as Shalla-Bal/Silver Surfer and Ralph Ineson as Galactus, the film will also feature the Four's robotic companion Humanoid Experimental Robot, B-type, Integrated Electronics, or H.E.R.B.I.E. for short.

Now, thanks to journalist Brandon Davis, we have our first proper look at H.E.R.B.I.E. in "First Steps," as seen in some photos of the official Marvel mural at the 2024 New York Comic Con. Check it out: