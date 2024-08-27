James Spader's Marvel Return Report Teases A Huge Ultron Twist

Paul Bettany will soon be returning to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, reprising his role as the Vision, last seen in "WandaVision," in a new TV series centered around the android hero. The first bit of truly exciting news about the project came a few days ago when it was confirmed that the Vision TV series will also see James Spader return to the MCU as Ultron, the robot archnemesis of the Avengers and the Vision's creator.

Spader last appeared as Ultron in writer/director Joss Whedon's 2015 MCU bow-out, "Avengers: Age of Ultron." (Ultron also showed up in the animated series "What If...?" but was voiced by Marvel's go-to understudy Ross Marquand.)

The movie took some liberties with his character, making Tony Stark Ultron's creator, not Hank Pym, and instilling the villain with his "dad's" snarky sense of humor. Spader's performance, though, was rightfully praised. Ultron and Vision's final scene, where Vision somberly suggests that Ultron is short-sighted for equating impermanence and imperfection? *chef's kiss*

Now, Deadline has added a new wrinkle to Spader's return. Apparently, as they claim, Spader's role will not just be voiceover and motion capture like in "Age of Ultron." The conclusion? Ultron will be shown in a human form, presumably one with Spader's face.

This makes sense narratively and technically. For one, CGI isn't cheap (even when you work VFX houses to the bone like Marvel does). It'll be much easier to just have Spader on set acting as himself, especially if Ultron is going to be a big part of the show as he should. Plus, Ultron's goal back in "Age of Ultron" was all about evolution. He doesn't hate humanity, just our stagnation and flaws. He created the Vision to be his idealized form and it's no coincidence that the Vision looks much more human than Ultron's chrome-plated, jack-o-lantern-faced Terminator body.