Paul Bettany's Vision Series Is Bringing Back A Beloved Marvel Movie Villain

A long-forgotten villain is making a comeback in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The Hollywood Reporter has learned that Ultron, of "Avengers: Age of Ultron" fame, is indeed making the jump from the big screen to the small screen for the upcoming Vision TV series that will center on Paul Bettany's sentient robot. Perhaps not coincidentally, Vision was brought to life for the first time in "Age of Ultron," with the two robots battling it out for the fate of the world. Now, it seems as though they'll be mixing it up with one another once again.

Details are currently a bit slim, but we learned earlier this year that the Vision series had tapped Terry Matalas ("Star Trek: Picard") as its showrunner. The project was first announced in 2022 in the aftermath of "WandaVision," which was the first live-action MCU show commissioned for Disney+. For a while, it seemed like this project might have been quietly canned or set aside, given that there were so few updates for those first couple of years. But it's alive and well, now serving as a springboard to bring Ultron back in a big way. What's more, THR is reporting that James Spader will reprise his role as the character from "Age of Ultron" (which was a major hit, pulling in $1.4 billion at the box office in its day).

The series was going to be titled "Vision Quest" but it's unclear if that's still the case. There is much to be determined. The "WandaVision" series finale left us in a place where White Vision was, in many ways, an altered version of the Vision fans had become familiar with over the years. Let us not forget that Vision was killed rather brutally by Thanos in "Avengers: Infinity War," which set Wanda off on her violent, chaotic path in the first place. As for how Ultron is going to factor into all of this? That's the big question.