Marvel's Vision Series Is Still Floating Around, Now Has A Star Trek Showrunner

We all remember Vision, right? He was created after Tony Stark almost doomed the world to be destroyed by a robot, then killed by Thanos and kind of, sort of brought back to life by his wife Wanda in "WandaVision," where he went through a whole identity crisis. He was everyone's favorite Marvel character for about five minutes when he said the whole "What is grief, if not love persevering" thing.

Well, now Vision is back, whether we want it or not. According to Variety, Marvel just ordered a Vision TV series for 2026, with Paul Bettany returning to star as the titular character. Additionally, "Star Trek: Picard" executive producer Terry Matalas will serve as a showrunner of the "Vision" show.

Vision, of course, was rebuilt as a proper synthezoid android by S.W.O.R.D. and sent to destroy Wanda and her messed up Vision monster. This Vision was ghost white and had zero memory of his life. After a fight with the other Vision, they came to relate their existence to that of the Ship of Theseus and became best friends, leading to undead Vision helping white Vision to regain his memories, after which he just declared "I am Vision" before flying away.