New Daredevil: Born Again Images Reveal The Bloody Return Of Jon Bernthal's Punisher
Jon Bernthal's Punisher is officially back in action. New photos taken from the set of "Daredevil: Born Again" have confirmed the return of the actor's version of Frank Castle, who first appeared on the Marvel Netflix shows nearly a decade ago. But five years after "The Punisher" was canceled by the streaming service, Bernthal is reuniting with his old frenemy Matt Murdock (once again played by Charlie Cox).
The above image sees Bernthal looking very much like the Frank Castle fans of the Netflix shows remember — bloody, jacked, and ready for vengeance on the streets of New York City. You can also see Bernthal and Cox reunited in costume below. Unfortunately, we don't get a great sense of what's going on in the scenes in question, but it certainly looks like they're getting bloody and kicking ass. But are they on friendly terms this time around? Or are they at odds with one another as they were in "Daredevil" season 2 when Bernthal first played the role of The Punisher? Time will tell.
Bernthal is far from the only familiar face who will be returning for the series, which was first announced way back in 2022 at San Diego Comic-Con. Vincent D'Onofrio (Kingpin), Deborah Ann Woll (Karen Page), Elden Henson (FoggyNelson), and Wilson Bethel (Bullseye) have all been confirmed as part of the cast as well. The plan is for the show to run 18 episodes, which means there will be plenty of time to explore all of these characters and more.
Daredevil and Punisher, reunited
This show has been through quite a lot since it was first announced. Much filming had taken place before last year's Screen Actors Guild and Writers Guild of America strikes shut down Hollywood for months on end. Marvel also quietly fired head writers Chris Ord and Matt Corman from "Born Again" late last year and decided to creatively revamp the show entirely. This was part of a larger reckoning behind the scenes with how Marvel Studios is approaching TV production from here on out.
As part of the massive revamp, "The Punisher" showrunner Dario Scardapane was brought in to steer the ship in a new direction. At the same time, "Loki" season 2 and "Moon Knight" directors Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead were also brought on board to helm multiple episodes of the show. While these were certainly expensive decisions to make, Marvel also felt they were the right ones. Given how much people love "Daredevil" and this street-level corner of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, it's better to get it right than have an expensive disaster anchored to Disney+.
"Daredevil: Born Again" does not currently have a release date but it is expected to arrive sometime in 2025.