New Daredevil: Born Again Images Reveal The Bloody Return Of Jon Bernthal's Punisher

Jon Bernthal's Punisher is officially back in action. New photos taken from the set of "Daredevil: Born Again" have confirmed the return of the actor's version of Frank Castle, who first appeared on the Marvel Netflix shows nearly a decade ago. But five years after "The Punisher" was canceled by the streaming service, Bernthal is reuniting with his old frenemy Matt Murdock (once again played by Charlie Cox).

Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

The above image sees Bernthal looking very much like the Frank Castle fans of the Netflix shows remember — bloody, jacked, and ready for vengeance on the streets of New York City. You can also see Bernthal and Cox reunited in costume below. Unfortunately, we don't get a great sense of what's going on in the scenes in question, but it certainly looks like they're getting bloody and kicking ass. But are they on friendly terms this time around? Or are they at odds with one another as they were in "Daredevil" season 2 when Bernthal first played the role of The Punisher? Time will tell.

Bernthal is far from the only familiar face who will be returning for the series, which was first announced way back in 2022 at San Diego Comic-Con. Vincent D'Onofrio (Kingpin), Deborah Ann Woll (Karen Page), Elden Henson (FoggyNelson), and Wilson Bethel (Bullseye) have all been confirmed as part of the cast as well. The plan is for the show to run 18 episodes, which means there will be plenty of time to explore all of these characters and more.