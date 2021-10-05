Marvel's What If...? Writer Explains A Presumed Infinity Stone Plot Hole

In last week's episode of Marvel's "What If...?," the powerful new Ultron who defeated The Avengers obtained all of the Infinity Stones. After destroying a variety of realms in his own universe, the Infinity Stones suddenly made Ultron aware of The Watcher and all the other universes that the cosmic being was observing. This led to an epic comic book battle between Ultron and The Watcher where they were smashing through the alternate universes of the multiverse.

It's that last detail that had fans questioning the powers Ultron was wielding with the Infinity Stones. Just earlier this year, "Loki" established that the Infinity Stones won't work if they're taken from one universe and into another. (The reason the Infinity Stones worked in "Avengers: Endgame" is because they traveled back in time to moments in their own universe to collect the Infinity Stones). So if Ultron and The Watcher are careening into different universes, how is the power of the Infinity Stones able to be harnessed within them? A.C. Bradley noticed the fan discourse about this subject online and took to Twitter to explain the situation:

Happy Monday! Just a reminder that Ultron is using the Infinity Stones to power himself (same universe being). Also he's legit punching across multiverses turning them into one messy universe soup. #Whatif #WhatifMarvel #WeDidOurHW #YouAreAllAmazing â™¥️ — A.C. Bradley (@TheAshBradley) October 4, 2021

So there are basically two explanations here. First of all, Ultron isn't using the Infinity Stones to manipulate other universes. Instead, he's using the stones to give himself more power and abilities, so technically, as a being of his own universe, he's still using the power of the Infinity Stones within his own universe. But even if Ultron were using the Stones to manipulate other universes, it turns out that would be allowed too, because he's breaking the barriers between all these universes and creating a connection between them.

It's that last detail that will lead us right into the first season finale for Marvel's "What If...?" animated series.