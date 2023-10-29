Why Germany Boycotted Avengers: Age Of Ultron (And Why It Was Disney's Fault)

"Avengers: Age of Ultron" was a more ambitious movie than the original "Avengers" (Ideas? In a Marvel movie?!) but it didn't reach the same phenomenon status with the general public. As it was also the end of now-disgraced writer/director Joss Whedon's involvement in Marvel, "Age of Ultron" has acquired something of a red-headed stepchild reputation.

As far as cold, hard numbers go, "Age of Ultron" didn't pass its predecessor at the box office ("Avengers" made 1.5+ million, "Age of Ultron" made 1.4+ million). But the movie would've crossed gotten closer to that a billion-and-a-half finish line if it had played across Germany. As reported by Deutsche Welle (Germany's public broadcasting corporation), when the film premiered in Germany on April 23, 2015, 686 movie screens located across 193 small towns (meaning populations of 50,000 people or less) didn't show the movie. German Marvel fans would have to head to metropolises and their multiplexes to see the "Avengers" sequel.

Why this boycott? You might be thinking it had something to do with the film's portrayal of Europe (the fictional country Sokovia is portrayed as infested with Nazis and gets leveled in the film's climax). Nope! It was all because of the film's distributor, Disney, and its greed.