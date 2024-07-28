10 Years Later, Marvel Makes Its Goofiest Captain America Movie Prank A Reality

The Marvel Cinematic Universe today is almost unrecognizable from what it was ten years ago. Back in 2014, the franchise was barreling full-speed ahead to an epic Thanos-centric conclusion. These days, it's been trotting along in seemingly no real direction. In 2014, it felt groundbreaking when "Guardians of the Galaxy" allowed the MCU to go full space-fantasy adventure; nowadays, these movies go to space like it's nothing. In 2014, Robert Downey Jr. was playing Tony Stark, a.k.a. Iron Man; now he's playing... Doctor Doom? Things are getting weird.

At this year's San Diego Comic-Con, the big RDJ news overshadowed a smaller, funnier revelation, which is that a joke from a decade ago has now come full circle. In 2014, Marvel president Kevin Feige announced Phase 3 of the MCU and pranked fans by announcing that Captain America 3 would be titled "Captain America: Serpent Society." According to one reporter covering the event, this announcement was met with disappointment and confusion from the audience: "Almost immediately all the grunts and groans about the title could collectively be heard across the globe. One of my friends asked me, 'What the f*** is Serpent Society?' Valid question."

Then Feige revealed this was a joke, and that the actual title would be "Captain America: Civil War," which fans had a much easier time getting hyped for. The Civil War arc was a huge one in the Marvel comics: a climactic event that most fans were already at least somewhat familiar with. In hindsight, this prank was the perfect way to get fans even more excited about the upcoming film. By setting expectations low a few minutes earlier, the real news had a much stronger impact.