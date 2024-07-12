Who Is Giancarlo Esposito's Captain America 4 Villain? Our Comic Book Expert Explores The Options

Gus Fring's war with Walter White may have blown up in his face, but Giancarlo Esposito walked away from "Breaking Bad" with a revitalized career. He's one of Hollywood's greatest working heavies, with his roles as Moff Gideon on "The Mandalorian" and Stan Edgar on "The Boys" to prove it.

As a result, he's been fancast as countless Marvel characters — and those wishes finally came true. The recently released trailer for "Captain America: Brave New World" dropped a look at Esposito's character, and he's a ruthless, gun-toting mercenary/terrorist clad in sunglasses and a leather trench coat.

Much of the trailer includes our new Captain America, Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie), talking with President Thaddeus Ross (Harrison Ford). They talk about how much supervision the U.S. government can have over Captain America's work. Esposito's character seems likely to be a first act villain (a la Batroc the Leaper in "The Winter Soldier" and Crossbones in "Civil War") who Sam's Cap can defeat and get his conversation with Ross rolling.

But who is this character? Sorry X-Fans, but if you wanted to see Esposito as either Professor X or Magneto, you're going to be disappointed. Likewise, Norman Osborn/The Green Goblin generally favors pumpkin bombs and business suits, not AR-15's, so that seems out too.

Which Marvel characters could plausibly debut in a "Captain America" movie and fit Esposito's description? Let's explore some options.