Marvel's Thunderbolts Proves The Sentry Could Be The Biggest Threat In Avengers: Doomsday

This post contains spoilers for "Thunderbolts*."

Whenever Doctor Doom (Robert Downey Jr.) arrives in the MCU, he will face not just one but two teams of Avengers, but also the Fantastic Four (who appeared in the "Thunderbolts" post-credit scenes). Taking on so many heroes at the same time is nothing new for this guy, though. In the comics, Victor Von Doom is a man of genius intellect with a mastery of magic, making him one of the most formidable adversaries that the MCU's finest may have ever faced (take that, Thanos). However, that shouldn't be the biggest concern. Even with his impressive arsenal, Doom's most dangerous weapon may not be of his own making, but one that is actually on our side. Sure, spells and science will certainly cause some issues, but following the events of "Thunderbolts*" and key events in Marvel comics history, we must ask – what about Bob?

By the end of the latest story from Marvel Studios, Bob (Lewis Pullman), aka The Sentry, had subdued his darker half, the haunting shadow known as The Void. As the post-credits scene revealed, he has gone 14 months without an incident. Chilling at The Watchtower (formerly known as Stark Tower), he hasn't been on missions with the New Avengers and seemingly poses no threat. That could all change, however, when Doom discovers what kind of firepower this team possesses and puts a plan into action that comic book fans will be all too familiar with.