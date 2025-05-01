Marvel's Thunderbolts Post-Credits Scenes Explained: A Tale Of New Teams

Post contains spoilers for "Thunderbolts*"

Following the events of "Thunderbolts*," it appears that a motley crew of heroes has steadied the ship and looks to be finally sending the franchise in a direction that's compelling and worth investing time in. What's truly surprising is that the post-credits scenes of director Jake Schreier's latest chapter set it all up so wonderfully.

By the end of "Thunderbolts*," the titular team is no more. Instead, thanks to some quick-thinking PR work from Valentina Allegra de Fontaine (Julia Louis-Dreyfus) and The Sentry (Lewis Pullman) holding back the entity known as The Void with the help of his new friends, the world has now been introduced to a fresh group of Earth's Mightiest Heroes — the New Avengers (yes, that's what the asterisk means). For a brief moment, after assuring Valentina, "We own you now," Yelena (Florence Pugh) lets out a sigh of relief, seemingly accepting that she has finally stopped simply existing and instead has a purpose in a world where she could actually do some good.

The only concern, for now, is how long that will last and what kind of confrontation she and her team could encounter. They may have saved the day this time around, but with a potential new threat entering their airspace, how will this cosmic event be dealt with by the new team of Avengers, while another is waiting to reassemble? Let's not jump ahead of ourselves, though. First, let's catch up with the Red Guardian (David Harbour), who has finally had his wish come true and become a breakfast of champions.

