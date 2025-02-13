Marvel's Thunderbolts Movie Is Making An Avengers Hero A Congressman In The MCU

One of the MCU's longest-tenured heroes is joining the American legislature, and his name is Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Stan). The reveal initially came out of a ComicBook.com interview with Stan and "Thunderbolts*" co-star Wyatt Russell, where Russell teased Bucky's new occupation in the upcoming Marvel film. The "Thunderbolts*" trailers have confirmed this by showing Bucky at a congressional hearing with a congressional pin on his suit.

This is, quite frankly, hilarious. Not only is Bucky a 100-year-old cyborg, he's literally the man who assassinated John F. Kennedy in the main MCU timeline. While we as viewers understand that the numerous assassinations and other crimes he committed as an agent for Hydra weren't his fault, it's hard to see the American people feeling that way in a general election. Heck, Bucky committed international acts of terror as recently as "Captain America: The Winter Soldier."

Nevertheless, he's now presumably an elected representative of the American people. The MCU is on an American political kick between "Thunderbolts*" and "Captain America: Brave New World," albeit one that doesn't seem interested in engaging with the actual themes and realities of contemporary American politics. It's all a kind of cartoonish, "Schoolhouse Rock"-type of civic fiction, but with less educational value and the Winter Soldier instead of the Bill the Sentient Bill.