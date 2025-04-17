New Fantastic Four: First Steps Trailer Reveals Julia Garner's Reimagined Silver Surfer
The latest trailer for "The Fantastic Four: First Steps" has arrived online, providing a bigger glimpse into the exciting adventure we'll experience with Marvel's First Family, who have seemingly taken forever to arrive in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. We already saw one trailer featuring Pedro Pascal as Reed Richards/Mister Fantastic, Vanessa Kirby as Sue Storm/The Invisible Woman, Joseph Quinn as Johnny Storm/The Human Torch, and Ebon Moss-Bachrach as Ben Grimm/The Thing, but this is a more extended look with brand new details to parse.
As teased in the team's initial reveal, thanks to a sly little Easter egg, "The Fantastic Four: First Steps" is kicking things off in the swinging '60s, which is fitting since they first appeared in print in 1961. However, the last time we checked, that era in our timeline didn't seem nearly as advanced as it looks here. Sure, we may have sent a man to the moon, but we also didn't have talking robots with that much personality, nor was there any record of flashy flying cars. According to a recent Entertainment Weekly article, it turns out this film isn't set on the same Earth as the rest of the MCU, which explains the alternate history vibes. So, what else does director Matt Shakman have in store for us?
The Silver Surfer and Galactus are ready to cause trouble in Fantastic Four: First Steps
They've not even made it to Earth-616 yet, and already the Fantastic Four are having serious problems thanks to the arrival of Julia Garner's Silver Surfer, aka Shalla-Bal (the female herald of Galactus, as opposed to the better-known surfer, Norrin Radd). This visit isn't out of the blue, though, as it appears that, thanks to Reed "stretching the bounds of space," someone out there has heard and is perhaps keen to see what the elasticated superhero has cooked up.
The visitor in question will be Galactus, the planet-munching meanie voiced by Ralph Ineson (who was briefly seen in the first "Fantastic Four" trailer). He's a massive danger in the Marvel Comics universe and will no doubt cause trouble for our heroes from another dimension, so much so that there's a risk that their Earth might not survive.
Let's not forget that the Fantastic Four are also set to appear in "Avengers: Doomsday," which seems essential given the debut of their longtime foe, Doctor Doom (Robert Downey Jr), but it could be more of an escape than an arrival. Perhaps their mission to protect their own world doesn't end as we'd hope for the heroes, given that Reed himself confesses to not knowing if he can get the job done. Then again, this is the Fantastic Four. We're sure that Reed and his loved ones will figure out something eventually.
"The Fantastic Four: First Steps" arrives in theaters on July 25, 2025.