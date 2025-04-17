New Fantastic Four: First Steps Trailer Reveals Julia Garner's Reimagined Silver Surfer

They've not even made it to Earth-616 yet, and already the Fantastic Four are having serious problems thanks to the arrival of Julia Garner's Silver Surfer, aka Shalla-Bal (the female herald of Galactus, as opposed to the better-known surfer, Norrin Radd). This visit isn't out of the blue, though, as it appears that, thanks to Reed "stretching the bounds of space," someone out there has heard and is perhaps keen to see what the elasticated superhero has cooked up.

The visitor in question will be Galactus, the planet-munching meanie voiced by Ralph Ineson (who was briefly seen in the first "Fantastic Four" trailer). He's a massive danger in the Marvel Comics universe and will no doubt cause trouble for our heroes from another dimension, so much so that there's a risk that their Earth might not survive.

Let's not forget that the Fantastic Four are also set to appear in "Avengers: Doomsday," which seems essential given the debut of their longtime foe, Doctor Doom (Robert Downey Jr), but it could be more of an escape than an arrival. Perhaps their mission to protect their own world doesn't end as we'd hope for the heroes, given that Reed himself confesses to not knowing if he can get the job done. Then again, this is the Fantastic Four. We're sure that Reed and his loved ones will figure out something eventually.

"The Fantastic Four: First Steps" arrives in theaters on July 25, 2025.