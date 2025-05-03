Marvel's Thunderbolts* Is The Rare MCU Movie To Truly Be About Something

This article contains spoilers for "Marvel's Thunderbolts."

It's not unusual for a Marvel Cinematic Universe movie to have a vague theme. "Captain America: The Winter Soldier" (2014) is an espionage thriller with superheroes. "Ant-Man" (2015) is a heist movie with superheroes. "Spider-Man: Homecoming" (2017) is a high school movie with ... well, you get the idea. However, it's one thing to play with a certain genre's aesthetic, and completely another to be truly about something.

Advertisement

From its very first scene, director Jake Schreier's "Marvel's Thunderbolts*" shows that it intends to be filed in that latter category. "Thunderbolts*" is a surprisingly mature emotional gut punch throughout, and while it does have enough costumed characters to warrant its inclusion in the superhero genre, it showers the viewer with heavy themes. Sure, the movie has its predictable moments, such as the heavily telegraphed "twist" that Olga Kurylenko's Taskmaster dies early in the movie. Yet, its observations of the shadier side of U.S. politics are sharper than anything the safe and forgettable "Captain America: Brave New World" has to offer, and its moments of camaraderie rival some of the most heartwarming moments the MCU has produced. However, the overarching theme of the film is far more complex than any of that: mental health.

Advertisement

Yes, "Thunderbolts*" is all about mental health in general, making a strong allegory for depression in particular. In the very first scene, Yelena "Black Widow" Belova (Florence Pugh) undertakes a high-stakes CIA wetwork mission while her narration attempts to articulate mental health issues that leave her with a draining sense of emptiness. The movie goes on to make this the central theme for multiple other major characters, too. This includes the film's powerful antagonist, The Void, who is effectively the physical manifestation of Robert "Bob" Reynolds' (Lewis Pullman) lifelong, deep depression.