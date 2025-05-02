Thunderbolts Features The Best Marvel Villain In Ages – Here's Why It Works

Warning: This article contains major spoilers for "Thunderbolts*." Proceed with caution.

Maybe it was only fitting that the Marvel Cinematic Universe's first movie starring a bunch of antiheroes, antagonists, and outright superhero rejects would be the one to remember how to craft a proper villain. "Thunderbolts*" isn't the flashiest movie in the franchise to come around in recent years, nor is it even the biggest one in 2025 alone – that title goes to "The Fantastic Four: First Steps," to be released later this summer. But director Jake Schreier's scrappy little underdog movie (if that phrase can even apply to a blockbuster that's an unapologetic part of the Marvel machine) does take its tonal cues from the dysfunctional team in its asterisk-laden title. And not even these wannabe Avengers could have anticipated what kind of threat they'd be forced to go up against throughout the movie.

Thanos will likely top the lists of most fans for the MCU's top big bad, but "Thunderbolts*" adds a surprising contender to the mix in the form of the overmatched, unassuming Bob (Lewis Pullman). Of course, comic book fans knew that he amounted to far more than he initially seemed once he became the super-powered Sentry. But in the early going, only Florence Pugh's Yelena Belova even bothered giving him the time of day, perceiving him as an actual person while John Walker (Wyatt Russell), Ghost (Hannah John-Kamen), and the rest of the team only ever saw him as useless baggage. That, however, turns out to be the key to making the emotional arc of poor ol' Bob hit all the harder.

Like Yelena, the script itself (by writers Eric Pearson and Joanna Calo) treats Bob and his eventual dark turn into the Void as refreshingly human, first and foremost. When the final act rolls around and our heroes have to literally enter his mind to put an end to his destruction of New York City, the creative team has already succeeded where so many prior Marvel movies (and superhero films in general) have failed. By the time the smoke clears, the most unexpected surprise of "Thunderbolts*" is how it unleashes Marvel's best villain in a long, long time.

