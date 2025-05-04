Marvel's Thunderbolts Just Remade One Of The Most Controversial Anime Endings Ever

You mustn't run away, unless you haven't seen "Thunderbolts*" and also "Neon Genesis Evangelion," in which case step out of the robot, because there are heavy spoilers ahead for both.

"Thunderbolts*" is one of the biggest surprises Marvel Studios has delivered in years. This is a team-up movie the likes of which we haven't seen in a while, with a big focus on character dynamics, humor that stems from those dynamics, and — much like "Guardians of the Galaxy" — a collection of memorable and lovable losers forced to work together and save the day. It is a reminder of the best the Marvel Cinematic Universe has to offer, and what made this universe last this long — team-ups straight out of the comics.

The film follows a group of mercenary rejects with powers who find themselves betrayed by their employer, so they decide to team up and get revenge, before facing the destruction of all of New York City. What makes this stand out even from team-up movies is how emotional and mature the "Thunderbolts*" is. These guys are not heroes and they don't work together for the greater good, but because it's the only way they can survive this dark world. To paraphrase "Lost" star Matthew Fox's Jack Shephard, if they can't live together, they're going to die alone.

Then we have Bob (Lewis Pullman), a seemingly ordinary dude with no skills, but plenty of mental health issues. Unfortunately for, well, everyone, Bob was the subject of a super soldier procedure that turns him into the superpowered being Sentry, giving his darker impulses an avenue to emerge as a distinct personality, and go to town turning every single person in New York into human shadows like the ones in the aftermath of the Hiroshima atomic bombing.

It is a creative way to have high stakes without doing the infamous sky beam that was so prominent in early 2010s superhero movies. And yet, instead of a big brawl against the villain to showcase the titular Thunderbolts' ability to work together and use their powers in sync, the climax of "Thunderbolts*" takes a more introspective look amidst the widespread mayhem. In essence, it's the ending of "Neon Genesis Evangelion."