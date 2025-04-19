TV Show Endings That Fans Still Argue About To This Day

As "Severance" wraps its second season for Apple+, traumatized theorists and shippers on deck slip into the familiar rhythms of the long wait for new adventures in Lumon's cultish underbelly. Scenes will be inspected for clues that might lead us astray (for one thing, that's Helly R. at the end, not Helena, and that's a promise from Britt Lower herself), dialogue pored over for foreshadowing we missed the first time around, and fan artists will fill their sketchbooks with motion studies Mr. Milchick's (Tramell Tillman) fantastic yet eerie turn as a marching band leader.

But at least we know we're going to get that future season. Other fans are sometimes not that lucky. Or their luck lands them a finale with curves so far out of left field that there's nothing to do but argue over it. For months. The months become years. Sometimes the years become decades. And yet the fandom argues. It's not a new phenomena, since fans have found things to argue about in fiction for centuries. But it can be a fun, and as we all scratch around looking for something to hit that "Severance" itch, it's a good time to look back at our TV history and learn just how little fandom changes sometimes.

Here are 10 TV show endings that fans are still arguing about today.