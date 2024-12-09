HBO Can't Stop Chasing Game Of Thrones – And It's Going To Destroy Them

In a perfect world, it wouldn't matter that execs at HBO have spent years trying to make lightning strike twice with another "Thrones"-esque series, even as the TV landscape has drastically changed shape around them. If viewers didn't like any of these new shows, well, we could just watch something else. Unfortunately, though, HBO has made several phenomenal shows in the years since "Game of Thrones" went off the air, and many have suffered from comparatively minimal marketing and what appears to their fans to be a pattern of premature cancelation.

The network has produced projects from some of the most interesting filmmakers and actors today, greenlighting a raw girl skater series ("Betty") from Crystal Moselle, a satirical, Hugh Laurie-led comedy from Armando Iannuci ("Avenue 5"), and a buzzy Stephen King adaptation starring Cynthia Erivo ("The Outsider"). All of these shows premiered in 2020, the year after "Thrones" signed off, and all of them — and many others — were axed or otherwise ended after their first or second seasons.

HBO has packed its post-"Thrones" lineup with enormous talent and artistry, from Michaela Coel's "I May Destroy You," which explored the messy boundaries of sexual trauma and its aftermath, to Luca Guadagnino's "We Are Who We Are," a beautifully shot and performed coming-of-age series, to "Winning Time," a talent-soaked if controversial riff on the LA Lakers' golden age. Over the last five years, the HBO roster has overflowed with shows that should be enduring hits that spawn future working relationships with creators and stars. Other standouts of the recent HBO era include "How To With John Wilson," "Mare of Easttown," "Perry Mason," "Lovecraft Country," and "Somebody Somewhere," plus Max titles like "Our Flag Means Death" and "Made For Love."