5 Reasons Why HBO's Harry Potter TV Series Is Destined To Flop

Everything old is new again, according to Hollywood. Pretty much everything in the current entertainment sphere seems to be based on or a reboot of existing intellectual property — in the sense that studios are apprehensive to commit to new ideas, preferring to stick with things that have a better guarantee of making a lot of money — and saying that this approach provides mixed results is a severe understatement. Sure, shows like "The Penguin," which cuts out the "main" character of Batman to focus on the vicious crime families inhabiting Gotham, works — but if I'm going to stay in the same cinematic universe for this comparison, look at the overwhelmingly middling to bad reviews of "Joker: Folie á Deux," a sequel nobody particularly wanted (or liked, apparently). This is all to say that some things should probably be left alone, and that includes the "Harry Potter" franchise.

I'm fighting a losing battle here because like it or not, we are getting a "Harry Potter" series intended to span seven seasons at HBO. "Succession" veterans Francesca Gardiner and Mark Mylod will serve as showrunner and executive producer, respectively, and some actors are being eyed for major roles (it was recently reported that Mark Rylance is circling the role of Albus Dumbledore, played in the film franchise by Richard Harris and Michael Gambon after the former passed away). HBO and Max CEO Casey Bloys then revealed (via Collider) that fans might be able to expect the show's first outing in early 2027. It's happening, and it shouldn't!

I've been against this reboot from its very inception, and I've only grown more wary of the entire thing as it's progressed. In fact, I think it's going to flop to the point where we won't even get seven seasons, and I'm saying this as a lifelong "Harry Potter" fan. Here's why.