Did you know that part of the first movie in the "Harry Potter" film franchise ("Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone," as it's known in the U.S.) is different depending on which country you live in? If you didn't, you're not alone — "Harry Potter" fans are shocked that they never noticed.

As People Magazine reported, a fan account on Instagram — which, it should be said, bears the pretty official-looking title @harrypotter — posted a clip from the first "Harry Potter" film showing Hermione Granger (Emma Watson), Ron Weasley (Rupert Grint), and Harry Potter (Daniel Radcliffe) discussing the mysterious object lurking underneath a guarded trap door at Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry. In the version released in the United Kingdom, Hermione calls it the "Philosopher's Stone," but in the American one, she calls it the "Sorcerer's Stone."

Anyone familiar with the books written by the property's transphobic creator Joanne Kathleen Rowling knows that their titles also differ from country to country, and American audiences were the only ones who got "sorcerer" instead of "philosopher." People notes that in the United States, a philosopher simply studies philosophy, so "sorcerer" felt more appropriate; the outlet also quotes an interview from Rowling about the change. "Arthur Levine, my American editor, and I decided that words should be altered only where we felt they would be incomprehensible, even in context, to an American reader," Rowling is reported to have told Borders Online in 1999 (via the HP Lexicon).