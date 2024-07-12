Euphoria Season 3 Will Finally Begin Filming – Three Years After Season 2 Premiered

Perhaps most alarming is trying to figure out what the hell Sam Levinson has up his sleeve for season 3 after the relentless and bold season 2. In addition to starring, Zendaya also serves as an executive producer, so hopefully she had some creative input on where to bring the third (and possibly final?) season of the hit series. Season 2 set the record as the most tweeted-about series, but that was so long ago we technically shouldn't be calling it "tweets" anymore since the extremely divorced owner of Twitter changed the name of the app to "X" and now they're ... posts? I guess? "Most posted about series" doesn't have the same ring to it, sorry.

All of the stars of the show were already a few years removed from teenagehood when the series started, but some of them are now inching pretty close to 30. If the time spent away isn't acknowledged, East Highland High School runs the risk of looking a lot like "Grease." After all, Zendaya just starred in "Challengers," a movie that showcased a 13-year-long relationship triangle. Trying to convince us that she's 18 again is ... ridiculous. Elsewhere, Jacob Elordi just played Elvis Presley in "Priscilla," a man old enough to have gone to war, gotten married, and become the most famous person on the planet. The only real exception is Hunter Schafer, who has still been playing teens and young adults for the most part.

Fortunately, when we last saw the characters, they were all heading toward new paths. A time jump would thematically make sense and with Rue (Zendaya) already established as a narrator, there's no reason she can't catch us all up to speed with what happened over time in the first episode of the new season.

No estimated release date for season 3 has been announced.