Euphoria Season 3 Will Finally Begin Filming – Three Years After Season 2 Premiered
HBO heard the fans of "Stranger Things" complain about the massive gaps between seasons and really said, "Hold my consuming underage beer," huh? According to Variety, the hit Emmy award-winning teen drama "Euphoria" is finally beginning production on season 3, and by that I mean it's going to start filming in *checks notes* January of 2025. Principal cast members including Zendaya, Sydney Sweeney, Jacob Elordi, Hunter Schafer, Storm Reid, Alexa Demie, Maude Apatow, and Eric Dane are all set to return, but Barbie Ferreria (as she announced months ago) will not be returning, and Angus Cloud tragically passed away in July 2023. What this means for the series is yet to be seen, but season 2 ended on February 27, 2022, meaning season 3 is starting production roughly three years after the start of its previous season.
"I am thrilled that we are ready to begin production on 'Euphoria' in January. We could not be happier with our creative partnership with [show creator] Sam [Levinson] and this incredible cast. We look forward to bringing this new season of 'Euphoria' to life for the fans," said Francesca Orsi, executive vice president of HBO programming and head of HBO drama series and films.
As frustrating as the wait has been, it makes sense considering how much has changed since the show's debut. The cast has become some of the most in-demand young adult performers in Hollywood, the dual strikes against the AMPTP put plenty of things on hold, and Levinson's initial ideas for the season were rejected by HBO (thankfully), sending him back to the drawing board.
What can we expect in Euphoria season 3?
Perhaps most alarming is trying to figure out what the hell Sam Levinson has up his sleeve for season 3 after the relentless and bold season 2. In addition to starring, Zendaya also serves as an executive producer, so hopefully she had some creative input on where to bring the third (and possibly final?) season of the hit series. Season 2 set the record as the most tweeted-about series, but that was so long ago we technically shouldn't be calling it "tweets" anymore since the extremely divorced owner of Twitter changed the name of the app to "X" and now they're ... posts? I guess? "Most posted about series" doesn't have the same ring to it, sorry.
All of the stars of the show were already a few years removed from teenagehood when the series started, but some of them are now inching pretty close to 30. If the time spent away isn't acknowledged, East Highland High School runs the risk of looking a lot like "Grease." After all, Zendaya just starred in "Challengers," a movie that showcased a 13-year-long relationship triangle. Trying to convince us that she's 18 again is ... ridiculous. Elsewhere, Jacob Elordi just played Elvis Presley in "Priscilla," a man old enough to have gone to war, gotten married, and become the most famous person on the planet. The only real exception is Hunter Schafer, who has still been playing teens and young adults for the most part.
Fortunately, when we last saw the characters, they were all heading toward new paths. A time jump would thematically make sense and with Rue (Zendaya) already established as a narrator, there's no reason she can't catch us all up to speed with what happened over time in the first episode of the new season.
No estimated release date for season 3 has been announced.