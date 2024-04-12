Challengers Review: A Simple Story Turned Into A Skillful Epic

One needn't do a very deep internet search to find news outlets doing some adolescent tittering about the threesome scene in Luca Guadagnino's new love-triangle sports drama "Challengers." I am disappointed to report that the scene in question is not a threesome, but a brief three-way make-out session that lasts maybe 90 seconds. It's no more salacious than one might see at the average screening of "The Rocky Horror Picture Show." Anyone who has watched "Y tu Mamá También" or "The Dreamers" has already enjoyed more sexual intensity.

The brief makeout, however, more or less cements long-standing romantic and sexual chemistry for the three involved. "Challengers" is about struggling through your 20s, using the echoes of your adolescence to form lasting bonds that, with enough time, ferment into resentment. Each of the male leads will, at some point, say a version of the line "He's not really in love with you, you know."

In lesser hands, "Challengers" would have been a chintzy soap opera. Guadagnino, however, is able to bolster an admittedly typical soap story with an energetic style and attention to detail. Guadagnino has long kept a close eye on the spaces his characters occupy, giving their worlds a unique texture. In "Call Me By Your Name," one could smell the Italian country breezes wafting through oaken libraries. In "Suspiria," a splash of paint on a wall or a scratch on a doorknob had significance. In "Bones and All," one could picture the lives of the absent cannibalism victims whose homes were regularly broken into.

In "Challengers," two of the three main characters occupy the well-moneyed, dull-ass hotels of the tennis elite, and one can practically feel the over-laundered bedspreads. The third, meanwhile, sleeps in his car and subsists on Starbucks bananas. I appreciate the minutiae.