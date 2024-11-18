Dune: Prophecy Showrunner Explains The First Episode's Horrifying Ending

Warning: This article contains major spoilers for the premiere episode of "Dune: Prophecy."

How do you make one big-budget streaming series stand out from all the rest? Well, ending your premiere on one heck of a shocker is definitely a tried-and-true method to get tongues wagging. We've seen that approach before work like gangbusters on the biggest of all fantasy shows in 2011, when the "Game of Thrones" premiere faithfully recreated one of the most unexpected twists in author George R.R. Martin's novels by having young Bran shoved out of that tower and left for dead. Given how much "Dune: Prophecy" feels indebted to HBO's flagship series, perhaps it's not so surprising to see the show's creative team attempt to recreate a very similar moment ... though by upping the horrific nature of this particular murder.

In its biggest rug-pull sequence of the young season, "Dune: Prophecy" takes the hour-long setup of a wedding between the powerful royal families House Corrino and their ambitious vassal, House Richese, and undercuts it at the last possible second. The Emperor (played by Mark Strong) reluctantly goes along with the proposal that matches his daughter, the politically shrewd Princess Ynez (Sarah-Sofie Boussnina), with an awfully young prince and soon-to-be heir to the throne (Charlie Hodson-Prior). But when he makes the mistake of venting his private reservations to a loyal soldier named Desmond Hart (Travis Fimmel), who somehow survived a sandworm attack on Arrakis and now seems to have been reborn with the disturbing ability to burn his targets alive, the Emperor inadvertently sets in motion the assassination of a child (and, by extension, his Bene Gesserit mentor played by actor Jihae) that upends everything we thought this season would be about.

At a recent press day attended by /Film's Jacob Hall, "Dune: Prophecy" showrunner Alison Schapker provided some insights on exactly what went into this daring choice and how it'll affect the rest of the episodes to come.