Game Of Thrones' Red Wedding 'Shattered' Michelle Fairley In More Ways Than One

For as much as HBO's "Game of Thrones" became known for its excessive sexuality and big-budget blockbuster sequences, it had gained notoriety early on for something simpler: Killing off fan-favorite characters, and refusing anything like a happy ending. While that came straight from the source material, George R.R. Martin's long-running series of fantasy novels, it also defied conventional television wisdom, leaving the show with a complicated legacy.

For instance, the death of de facto protagonist Ned Stark (Sean Bean) in the penultimate episode of the show's first season was shocking and brutal. Considering he was played by a movie star and was one of the few genuinely good-hearted people in the show, his execution spoke to the show's ambition. If he could die, anybody could. And they often did.

The show's most notorious fan-favorite character murder was actually a parade of murders, a wedding-set massacre that turned the show's dynamics on bloody end: The Red Wedding.

For much of the show's first three seasons, Ned's heroic son Robb (Richard Madden) wages a campaign against the ruling Lannisters, forging a tenuous alliance with the Freys that's dependent on his future marriage to one of patriarch Walder's (David Bradley) daughters. He unknowingly sows the seeds for the Red Wedding by marrying Talisa (Oona Chaplin) and defying Walder's agreement. To make up for it, Robb's uncle Edmure (Tobias Menzies) volunteers to marry a Frey daughter, in effect luring Robb, his men, his pregnant wife, and his mother Catelyn (Michelle Fairley) into a trap.

The resulting massacre is probably the show's most traumatizing and upsetting moment. But if it was bad for viewers, it was worse for the cast — Michelle Fairley in particular found herself shattered by the scene.