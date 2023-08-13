Game Of Thrones' Red Wedding Blindsided Rory McCann Just As Much As The Fans

Cast your mind back to season 3 of HBO's "Game of Thrones." Those who had read the books by George R.R. Martin that the series was based on had quite the dilemma. How would we keep from spoiling the Red Wedding? This was a huge event in the books, and readers spent a lot of time trying to keep it a secret as our non-reader counterparts sat on the couch next to us and tried to watch episode 9, "The Rains of Castamere."

If you have somehow managed to avoid what happened, here's a refresher. After Robb Stark (Richard Madden) loses half of his army through desertion, he and his mother, Catelyn (Michelle Fairley), visit House Frey for aid. Walder Frey (David Bradley) is angry because Robb was supposed to marry one of his daughters but chose someone else (Talisa, played by Oona Chaplin) instead. When the song "The Rains of Castamere" begins to play as a signal, the Freys and the Boltons kill Robb, his direwolf Grey Wind, Talisa, her unborn child, and Catelyn. It was a shock in the book, and it was a shock in the show, even if you knew it was coming. (I will never forget Catelyn's scream for the rest of my life.)

As it turns out, even one of the actors was shocked, and he had the script. Rory McCann, who played Sandor Clegane a.k.a. the Hound, spoke about his reaction in a 2019 video from the show's official YouTube channel.