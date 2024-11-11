Dune: Prophecy Review: The Spice Doesn't Flow In This Dour, Lifeless Game Of Thrones Knockoff

Imagine it was 2011 all over again and the series premiere of "Game of Thrones" began not with a bold, atmospheric opening sequence that would hook audiences right from the start, but with a long, ponderous flashback sequence laying out exposition so unimaginatively that it sets off alarm bells in an instant. "Dune: Prophecy" doesn't make the best of first impressions, to say the least. Sleepy voiceover narration by Emily Watson's Valya Harkonnen, the closest thing we have to a main protagonist, walks viewers through the show's vast, planet-hopping backstory in a choppy sequence that feels like it was thrown together at the last moment. This history lesson spans a brutal war between humanity and thinking machines (unfortunately, the epic "Butlerian Jihad" dye-in-the-wool fans have been waiting to see feels more like the opening scene of "Terminator 3"), the early days of the Bene Gesserit order and their ceaseless quest to bioengineer the perfect leader, and the origins of the ancient Atreides/Harkonnen family rivalry — which is ultimately far less interesting than anything implied in the movies.

That becomes a recurring theme throughout this debut season of "Dune: Prophecy" (of which only four of the six total episodes were made available to critics), loosely based on the 2012 book "Sisterhood of Dune" by Frank Herbert's son Brian Herbert and co-author Kevin J. Anderson. Not only must the series contend with the sheer magnitude of this universe, setting itself 10,0000 years before Paul Atreides was ever born yet never really feeling like the ancient past, but it also neglects to add anything of note to complement the themes or ambition of its big-screen predecessors. The order of the Bene Gesserit, the space witches who wield enormous power shaping the politics of the Imperium, seemed like an obvious starting point through which to sink its teeth into concerns about history versus prophecy or the idea of where power truly resides. Various episodes pay lip service to these notions, particularly through the ever-driven Valya and her stubborn belief that she's the answer to prophecy, but otherwise the series never aspires to anything greater than that.

And even when "Dune: Prophecy" isn't competing with the intimidating shadow cast by the movies, it draws all sorts of unflattering comparisons to the fantasy series that's (ironically) inspired in part by "Dune" itself: "Game of Thrones." We have shady political schemers exerting power over the entire Imperium, a Golden Lion Throne that corrupts those who lust for it, a royal wedding arranged between rival houses to further secure control (Sarah-Sofie Boussnina's Princess Ynez Corrino, who at least livens up the proceedings when she's on screen, might as well be a more idealistic Daenerys Targaryen), mysterious deaths that kick off the plot in earnest, and enough sex and nudity to make Gen Z blush ... and that's before Mark Addy waltzes onto the scene in later episodes, boasting the exact same swagger as his previous role as King Robert Baratheon.

Too bad very little of this feels as cohesive as the best seasons of the other HBO flagship series, oftentimes lobbing House names and fantastical planets and deep-cut lore references towards viewers at a frenzied pace and mistaking that for depth.