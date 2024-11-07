New Star Wars Trilogy In The Works From The Guy Who Made Your Least Favorite Superhero Movies

At the same time, as a producer, Kinberg has often seemingly been an asset to many of the projects he's been associated with. The good news is that Dave Filoni, the maestro behind "The Clone Wars" and "Rebels," is now the chief creative officer at Lucasfilm. Filoni has worked closely with Kinberg in the past and can perhaps help lend him a guiding hand when it comes to this new "Star Wars" trilogy, whatever shape it ultimately takes. That is, if it ever takes shape at all, which is something else we must question.

For years now, Lucasfilm has been developing various "Star Wars" movies that never get made. "The Last Jedi" director Rian Johnson was developing a trilogy that never came to fruition. David Benioff and D.B. Weiss of "Game of Thrones" fame were developing a trilogy that was later abandoned. Patty Jenkins ("Wonder Woman") was developing "Rogue Squadron" as a film that was later put on the backburner. Even Taika Waititi ("Thor: Ragnarok") has a "Star Wars" film in development that we haven't heard anything about in a long time. These are just a few examples, of which there are many more.

That's to say, at this point, just because a "Star Wars" project enters development doesn't mean it's absolutely happening. What we know for sure is that Jon Favreau, the man behind "The Mandalorian," will bring the franchise back to the big screen in 2026 with "The Mandalorian and Grogu." Filoni also has a film in development that will tie together the events of "The Mandalorian" and its spinoffs. Meanwhile, James Mangold is developing a film that is said to focus on the dawn of the Jedi. How do all of those mesh with Kinberg's trilogy? We'll have to wait and see how this all shakes out.

"The Mandalorian and Grogu" is set to hit theaters on May 22, 2026.