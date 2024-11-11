The Real-Life Figures Who Inspired The Dysfunctional Royal Family Of Dune: Prophecy

When "Dune: Prophecy" begins, the Imperium is in a fragile position. Valya Harkonnen (Emily Watson) wants to take advantage of that vulnerability and make her Sisterhood the power behind the throne. However, she's not the only one with that goal. A mysterious soldier called Desmond Hart (Travis Fimmel) returns from Arrakis claiming that he has been "gifted a great power," and that he is the only ally the emperor can trust.

For Jodhi May, who plays Empress Natalya Arat, there was a clear real-world parallel to a desperate royal family placing too much trust in a bearded weirdo. "It just made me think of the Romanovs in Russia, this royal family where there's a kind of Rasputin figure who comes in, and power gets divested to this character who is so problematic," May said. "I think it's a really interesting exploration of power, because it's a family that is [...] trying to negotiate how to carry on, how to survive."

From his glowing stare to his wiry beard, Fimmel's character is certainly evocative of Grigori Rasputin, the mystic monk from a peasant background who rose to become one of the most influential figures in the court of Tsar Nicholas II. Nicholas' only son, the Tsarevich Alexei, was born with hemophilia, a condition that meant he was unlikely to live beyond childhood. The Tsarina Alexandra Feodorovna was desperate for any means of saving her son, and after Rasputin appeared to miraculously help Alexei survive severe hemorrhages through the power of prayer, the empress and emperor clung to him as their hope for the royal family's survival. Instead, he helped seal their doom.

The First Russian Revolution took place in 1905, the same year that Rasputin was introduced to the royal family. Nicholas II's regime crushed that wave of the revolution with bloody force and doubled down on autocratic rule, but this response only fueled further discontent. There were certainly other, much bigger factors that led to the 1917 Russian Revolution, but a strange, smelly, unordained monk whispering in the empress' ear was perfect propaganda fuel for Nicholas II's enemies. Rumors spread that Rasputin was holding orgies in the royal palace –- that he was the lover of the Russian queen, and Russia's greatest love machine.

Rasputin was assassinated in 1916, though not before reportedly delivering a sinister prophecy: "Without me, everything will collapse." Nicholas II was forced to abdicate just a few months later. A year after that, he and the entire Romanov family were slaughtered, bringing a bloody end to Russia's imperial rule.